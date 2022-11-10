Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
iheart.com
Preview of Saturday Broadcast - Hamden at West Haven
A Preview of Saturday's HS Football Broadcast - Hamden at West Haven 5:45pm on 960AM, 96.9FM WELI & iheartradio; you can watch the game on the 960WELI.com Website. Well - not much to say - Hamden(8-0) West Haven(8-0) 2 giants - going head to head. West Haven is the #2...
radionwtn.com
“The Comeback” Preserves Perfect Season For Bethel Wildcats
Lebanon, Tenn. – The undefeated No. 4 Bethel Wildcat Football team rewrote the program record book Saturday as they won their 11th straight game with a 27-17 win at Cumberland University in Lebanon. The Wildcats became the first Bethel team in modern day program history to win 11 games...
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
Eyewitness News
UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season. The Huskies won 36-33 against No. 19 Liberty. UConn’s six wins so far is their most since going 6-7 in 2015 and their 5-1 record at home this...
newcanaanite.com
‘We Could Not Accommodate Those Students’: NCPS Projected To Welcome Largest-Ever Kindergarten Class in 2026
Based on the number of babies born to New Canaan families last year, the public schools are poised in the 2026-27 academic year to welcome a kindergarten class larger than the district’s facilities currently can handle, officials say. New Canaan’s 201 known “live births” in 2021, added to the...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
sheltonherald.com
Meet the Stratford Public Schools' new school safety director
STRATFORD — Stratford Public Schools has hired a school safety director who is finding ways to make its schools safer, and leading a team that will receive de-escalation training. School officials say Director of School Safety and Residency Carlos A. Castro, a 25-year Stratford police veteran and Gulf War-era...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Eyewitness News
WPLR’s AJ raises $22,000 for charity... from the confines of a box
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A co-host for a popular morning radio show raised thousands of dollars for charity by confining himself to a tiny glass box. AJ from “Chaz and AJ” on WPLR camped out inside the box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus in New Haven.
trumbulltimes.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
New Haven Independent
Nina Poeta Scholarship Fund Close To Reaching $40,000 Goal
SEYMOUR — It was eight years ago to the day on Nov. 1 that beloved Seymour High School cheerleader Nina Poeta lost her courageous battle with brain cancer. But thanks to continued support from friends, family, the community and complete strangers, Nina’s legacy lives on in a scholarship fund aimed at helping local teens with college expenses.
Eyewitness News
Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
NBC Connecticut
Innovative Technology Behind Southington Man's Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. What started as unexplained weight loss and a pain in the lower ribcage resulted in a pancreatic cancer diagnosis...
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
This Awesome New England Mountain Lets You Tube After Dark
Though it's not quite tubing weather yet, winter is coming New England's way and there are plenty of mountainside activities for everyone to enjoy. Like night tubing with funky beats and flashing lights. Yes, tubing after dark happens at several New England slopes, but we only found one that offers...
themonroesun.com
Stepney students thank veterans for their service
MONROE, CT — Stepney Elementary School students and staff celebrated 14 local veterans and thanked them for their service during an assembly on Friday morning. Among the veterans were children’s fathers, grandfathers and one mother. Children sat cross-legged on the floor of the gymnasium, while clapping for veterans...
themonroesun.com
Kellogg reports significant progress on Pepper St. project, eyes completion in the spring
MONROE, CT — First Selectman Ken Kellogg recently told the Town Council significant progress was made on the Pepper Street reconstruction project after a series of meetings between his office and the general contractor got it back on track. “The general contractor indeed devoted substantial resources and completed all...
