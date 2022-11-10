ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

iheart.com

Preview of Saturday Broadcast - Hamden at West Haven

A Preview of Saturday's HS Football Broadcast - Hamden at West Haven 5:45pm on 960AM, 96.9FM WELI & iheartradio; you can watch the game on the 960WELI.com Website. Well - not much to say - Hamden(8-0) West Haven(8-0) 2 giants - going head to head. West Haven is the #2...
WEST HAVEN, CT
radionwtn.com

“The Comeback” Preserves Perfect Season For Bethel Wildcats

Lebanon, Tenn. – The undefeated No. 4 Bethel Wildcat Football team rewrote the program record book Saturday as they won their 11th straight game with a 27-17 win at Cumberland University in Lebanon. The Wildcats became the first Bethel team in modern day program history to win 11 games...
LEBANON, TN
sheltonherald.com

Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history

Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Meet the Stratford Public Schools' new school safety director

STRATFORD — Stratford Public Schools has hired a school safety director who is finding ways to make its schools safer, and leading a team that will receive de-escalation training. School officials say Director of School Safety and Residency Carlos A. Castro, a 25-year Stratford police veteran and Gulf War-era...
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Nina Poeta Scholarship Fund Close To Reaching $40,000 Goal

SEYMOUR — It was eight years ago to the day on Nov. 1 that beloved Seymour High School cheerleader Nina Poeta lost her courageous battle with brain cancer. But thanks to continued support from friends, family, the community and complete strangers, Nina’s legacy lives on in a scholarship fund aimed at helping local teens with college expenses.
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
FUN 107

This Awesome New England Mountain Lets You Tube After Dark

Though it's not quite tubing weather yet, winter is coming New England's way and there are plenty of mountainside activities for everyone to enjoy. Like night tubing with funky beats and flashing lights. Yes, tubing after dark happens at several New England slopes, but we only found one that offers...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
themonroesun.com

Stepney students thank veterans for their service

MONROE, CT — Stepney Elementary School students and staff celebrated 14 local veterans and thanked them for their service during an assembly on Friday morning. Among the veterans were children’s fathers, grandfathers and one mother. Children sat cross-legged on the floor of the gymnasium, while clapping for veterans...
MONROE, CT

