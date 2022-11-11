ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My sister-in-law mum-shames me so I said her kids’ names are ridiculous & they’ll hate them as adults – I’m sick of her

By Leanne Hall
 4 days ago
WHEN you marry the love of your life, it often means getting married to the rest of the family as well.

We all hope we'll get along but in reality, that isn't always the way.

The woman had enough of her sister-in-law mum shaming her said her children's names were ridiculous Credit: Getty

And one woman, who was sick of her sister-in-law mum shaming her, decided enough was enough.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman revealed she told her sister-in-law that she hated her children's names.

She said her husband's sister was a typical 'crunchie mum,' adding: "her family is vegan, with no electronics in the house, has all-natural toys and clothes for the kids, homeschooling, etc."

And her crunchie tendencies have been extended to her children's names, which she wanted to be unique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQs6v_0j7PJf4n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8rIp_0j7PJf4n00

The woman added that her sister-in-law 'mum-shamed' her for calling her expected-son James, as it was too basic.

Whereas she had chosen unique names for her four children, the woman continued: "All her kids have ridiculous names.

"Baryleen, pronounced Bryalin, Falkin, pronounced falcon, Rorai, pronounced Rorie, and Kelvin, pronounced Calvin."

But things came to a head when her sister-in-law asked for her opinion on calling her next child either Astra, Inky, or Lore.

The mum revealed: "I told her she was naming kids not dogs and her kids are going to hate their names once they get older.

"She got really mad and began screaming at me that I was rude and kids' names are more than just a name. She stormed out of my house after this."

The soon-to-be mum took to Reddit to ask if she was out of line for telling her she was picking ridiculous names but was sick of being mum-shamed by her.

People who read the post took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One wrote: "Once she started giving you s**t about naming your son something “basic” she opened the door wide for you to express your opinion on the ridiculous names she’s chosen for her own children."

Another person commented: "She brought a knife to a gunfight, and boy did you have ammunition with the names she chose. Those poor kids. Also, James is a great name btw."

A third penned: "There are unusual names and then there are 'my mom wanted attention' names. Those kids will have their names misread for their entire lives. Also, being the kid who can never find anything with their name on sucks, particularly when you're little."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo1iB_0j7PJf4n00
She said their names remind her of dog names Credit: Getty

Comments / 19

Lindsey Bananas
3d ago

The names are fine the way they're supposed to be pronounced but who tf spells a name with a completely different spelling than the way you actually say it?

Reply
6
Bright Eyes!
3d ago

SIL shouldn’t dish out if she can’t handle someone saying the same to her!But I personally like the names (all of them including James). Being different is OKAY! Not finding your name on that generic plate in the mall is a good thing. In todays society of having everything personalized it’s just a click away to have your name plastered anywhere.

Reply
4
couldbemaybenot
3d ago

I have no idea if the mother and baby pictured are connected with the article, but I just wanted to stop by and say if they belonged to me, I'd have that beautiful picture blown to 16×24 and gold framed on my living room wall.

Reply(1)
3
Comments / 0

Community Policy