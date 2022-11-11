ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown viewers left fuming by glaring blunder during Queen’s speech – but can you spot it?

By Jill Robinson
 4 days ago

THE Crown viewers have been left fuming by a glaring blunder during The Queen's speech.

The Netflix period drama returned on Wednesday for its fifth installment about the British Royal Family.

The Crown viewers have been left fuming by a glaring blunder during The Queen's speech Credit: NETFLIX
The scenes then shifted to Imelda Staunton, who has taken over the role of the late Monarch from season five, when she was in her 60s Credit: NETFLIX
Viewers noticed Morecambe was spelled Morecombe on the truck to the right Credit: Netflix

The first episode saw a brief return for Claire Foy, who first played The Queen in seasons one and two.

The scenes then shifted to Imelda Staunton, who has taken over the role of the late Monarch from season five, when she was in her 60s.

The Queen was seen having a medical examination before heading out to perform her duties around the country.

At one point, Her Majesty gave a speech outside a dairy factory in the Lancaster village of Warton, near Morecambe.

The scene reflected a speech The Queen gave in real life in 1991, but The Crown viewers were more distracted by the fact that she was stood beside a sign advertising 'Morecombe'.

BBC Lancashire wrote: "Never mind the historical inaccuracies of The Crown, they’ve spelled Morecambe wrong!"

A viewer tweeted: "You spend $13 million an episode, and nobody checks how to spell Morecambe."

Another raged: "Seriously? You do know that ‘Morecombe’ doesn’t exist and ‘Morecambe’ does? Think you need to sack a few researchers.

"I’m shocked such a schoolgirl error was made. Bet you thought no one would notice…"

Meanwhile, fans were delighted to see Claire, 38, make another cameo in the drama, following her brief appearance in a season four flashback.

One wrote on Twitter: "my favourite genre is claire foy coming back for flashback elizabeth scenes #thecrown."

Another added: "It’s always great to see Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. #TheCrown #TheCrown5."

A third added: "they brought Claire Foy back for season 5 my favorite Queen!!! #TheCrown."

The Crown seasons 1-5 are available on Netflix now.

The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
