Teen, 18, charged over death of ‘wonderful princess’, 17, killed when car hit tree in horror smash

By Holly Christodoulou
 4 days ago
A TEEN has been charged over the death of a 17-year-old girl killed in a horror crash.

Lucy Knowles was the passenger in a Skoda Fabia when it smashed into a tree in Holymoorside, Derbyshire, on April 2.

Lucy Knowles died in the crash in April

She was rushed to hospital but sadly couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after.

William Eade, 18, has now been charged with causing Lucy's death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on January 9 next year.

Tributes flooded in for Lucy, who was an apprentice school assistant at Newbold Parish Church Pre School, following the tragedy.

The school said: "Our princess and the baby of our preschool family, not a day goes by where we don't think about you, we miss you so much Lucy, our hearts will never be the same.

"Fly high precious angel and know you will always be loved, until we meet again baby girl."

While Harold Illeker and Sons Ltd funeral directors said: "She loved music, festival’s, concerts, making TikToks, taking selfies and spending time with family and friends.

"She leaves her mum Kerry and her partner Rob, dad Paul and his partner Shala, sister Ella, brother Tommy, and boyfriend Taylor Benson.

“She lived life to the full, very comical, a wonderful daughter, sister and friend."

Lucy was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved Credit: Facebook
Tributes flooded in for the teen after her death Credit: BPM

