ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Drivers warned about shocking new car-theft trend that takes seconds – here are cheap solutions that’ll save you £1,000s

By Jorge Hinojosa Mena
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MAN has uploaded a video on social media warning drivers that thieves have a new tactic to steal cars in seconds.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by @nazbhai and has surprised users as many had never seen it before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0XN5_0j7PC7fL00
A man was in shock after finding this hole cut into his Range Rover Sport Credit: Instagram - @nazbhai

In the video, the man explains that he went back to his car to find a hole in the tailgate.

The video starts with the man saying: "Look at this someone just cut this open to breaking into my car.

"When I went to my car, the car was open, I am sure I had closed it."

It turns out that this is a new trend for breaking into more recent models of the Range Rover Sport.

Thieves make a hole in the tailgate to access a cable that passes through.

If it's cut, it can deactivate the alarm and open the doors.

Aside from this video, there have been other Range Rover Sport owners taking to social media to show the same thing has happened to them.

Little can be done to stop thieves from cutting a hole, but to stop the car from being driven away, people are advising a couple of options.

First is installing a 'Ghost' Immobiliser, which will ensure the Sport's engine only starts if a code or pin number is entered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVlaq_0j7PC7fL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3Ipb_0j7PC7fL00

A cheaper solution is buying a steering-wheel lock that will put thieves off and immobilise the steering wheel.

Range Rover owners are so concerned that they have created a Facebook group to find a solution to the spike in cases.

One woman asked on this Facebook group: "Hi all. I need help in finding someone who can repair my stolen recovered SVR.

"The t****rs cut a hole in the boot lid and have cut a lot of wires in the boot and under the wires sear."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLVye_0j7PC7fL00
Range Rover Sport owners have started a Facebook group to find a solution Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 8

Louis Schutz
3d ago

Maybe telling folks how it’s done…isn’t a smart idea❓❓❓🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🥸🥸🥸

Reply
7
Related
The US Sun

Why does my car battery keep dying?

THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
Jason's World

Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
868K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy