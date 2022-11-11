ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

More than 200 vendors setup for Hangar Holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend of fun holiday shopping is well underway as over 200 vendors pack the MPEC for Hangar Holiday. All proceeds benefit the Sheppard Spouses’ Club to gift military spouses and kids with scholarships. The two-day event brings vendors from the greater Texoma area, from food to clothes and knick-knacks, they […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Welch St. murder suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been just under three weeks since police responded to a gunshots call only to discover 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen had been murdered. A search for the person responsible immediately began, and officers said it didn’t take long before an arrest was made. Chief...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Anthony Kienlen released from jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Partially dressed man arrested on gun and drug charges

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police arrested a man after they reportedly found him with marijuana, a loaded gun, and his pants down. According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. police were sent to an address on Margaret Street to check on the sound of a broken window. The property […]
BURKBURNETT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy