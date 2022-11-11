Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
MSU football falls to Angelo State
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State football finished the season falling to Angelo State on Saturday.
Girls high school basketball: Iowa Park vs Rider and other local scores – November 12, 2022
Iowa Park hosted Rider for a girls high school basketball game.
College football: Midwestern State vs Angelo State – November 12, 2022
Midwestern State hosted Angelo State for the season finale.
Snow could be headed to Texoma next week
Heading into next week parts of Texoma could see their first batch of winter weather.
Roads to close in Wichita Falls due to active shooter exercise
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County Office of Emergency Management announced that they will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
More than 200 vendors setup for Hangar Holiday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend of fun holiday shopping is well underway as over 200 vendors pack the MPEC for Hangar Holiday. All proceeds benefit the Sheppard Spouses’ Club to gift military spouses and kids with scholarships. The two-day event brings vendors from the greater Texoma area, from food to clothes and knick-knacks, they […]
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Welch St. murder suspect arrested
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been just under three weeks since police responded to a gunshots call only to discover 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen had been murdered. A search for the person responsible immediately began, and officers said it didn’t take long before an arrest was made. Chief...
Anthony Kienlen released from jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
kswo.com
Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
Partially dressed man arrested on gun and drug charges
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police arrested a man after they reportedly found him with marijuana, a loaded gun, and his pants down. According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. police were sent to an address on Margaret Street to check on the sound of a broken window. The property […]
Comments / 0