BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police arrested a man after they reportedly found him with marijuana, a loaded gun, and his pants down. According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. police were sent to an address on Margaret Street to check on the sound of a broken window. The property […]

BURKBURNETT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO