ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

'Death Star' laser weapon blasts drone out of the sky from two miles away

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A laser cannon weapon from the UK has been compared to the Death Star from Star Wars for its impressive ability to blast a drone out of the sky two miles away (3.4 km).

The massive laser directed energy weapon, nicknamed "DragonFire", was built by scientists at Leonardo, QinetiQ, and MBDA.

First launched in 2017, DragonFire was built to strike tiny targets from miles away while anchored to a ship.

And this past week, the weapon proved its power after tests were conducted in Porton Down in Wiltshire.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Just like the Death Star, the DragonFire's invisible 50kW beam was able to hit a small drone from two miles away.

The tests help the UK understand laser weapon technology better and provide confidence in using laser-directed energy weapons.

The demonstration is a culmination of five years worth of research from hundreds of scientists.

"The laser weapons are something that are brand new, we don't know what their benefits are going to be," Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) partner Ben Maddison said.

"But the sense is that this has the potential to be something that could be absolutely game-changing."

Laser weapons have the potential to change wars because they can strike targets with "pinpoint accuracy" and require no ammunition.

This means the implementation of weapons like DragonFire could provide lower cost lethality when compared to other weapon systems.

"The results from these trials have verified analysis and given the team confidence that DragonFire will offer a near term and unique capability," Chris Allam, UK Managing Director and Executive Group Director of Engineering at MBDA said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk fans have created a $600,000 GOAT monument dedicated to their hero

Diehard Elon Musk fans have created a 30-foot-long monument dedicated to their hero – and it cost them over half a million pounds ($600,000). The unique piece sees the richest man in the world's head attached to a goat's body while riding a rocket. It's the brainchild of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT), who later this month plan to present it to the billionaire at his Tesla workplace in Austin, Texas.$EGT explained: "Most people thought we would never do it, but after one year of building the time has come to bring it home to Elon."Really we just...
AUSTIN, TX
Indy100

Every celebrity who has criticised Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

The Qatar World Cup kicks off this Sunday (November 20) but the host country has received widespread criticism of its human rights record and attitude towards LGBT+ people.Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with same-sex relationships being punishable by death in the country.Khalid Salman recently caused outrage after the Qatari World Cup ambassador described homosexuality as “haram” (forbidden) and "damage in the mind."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "Everyone is welcome in Qatar, but our religion and culture will not change for the championship," he later added.Meanwhile, UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly also received criticism for urging LGBT+ football...
Indy100

Tory slams Brexit trade deal he previously praised and people are furious

A former Tory minister has admitted a Brexit deal he backed at the time is "not actually a very good deal" and people are fuming.Speaking in the commons yesterday, George Eustice, who was Defra minister under Boris Johnson, said "the UK gave away far too much for far too little in return" with the Australia deal and called for a senior civil servant to resign."Since I now enjoy the freedom of the backbenches, I no longer have to put such positive gloss on what was agreed," he said.He said that “unless we recognise the failures that the Department for International...
Indy100

American baffled by UK trees 'in tiny cages': 'Do people steal them?'

An American living in the UK has gone viral after turning to TikTok to ask why trees in Britain are contained in "tiny cages." TikTok user @swfinds turned to the platform to ask the question we've never really considered before. "Can someone please tell me why all trees in the UK are locked in tiny cages?" They added, "Do people steal them?"The clip garnered over 4 million views in 24 hours and racked up thousands of hilarious responses that certainly didn't disappoint. One joked: "They are in prison – for treeson." Another suggested it was because they were in quarantine...
Indy100

The longest nose ever measured a staggering 7.5 inches

Ever wonder who holds the world record for the longest nose in the world?Well, we have to go back to the 18th century for this as Thomas Wedders holds the record with a schnozzle that was a whopping 19cm (7.5inches) in size.On the Guinness World Record website, there is some detail about the three-century record holder as it reads: "There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770's and was a member of a travelling circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDuring his life, he...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy