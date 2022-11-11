Read full article on original website
Results: Democrat Yadira Caraveo defeats Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's 8th District congressional election
Democrat Yadira Caraveo narrowly defeated Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.
Former President Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months.
