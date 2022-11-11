Read full article on original website
In SOS race, Aguilar on track to beat election denier who wanted to be in charge of elections
Cisco Aguilar, left, repeatedly said Jim Marchant, right, was "not a serious leader, but the threat he represents is very serious.” (Photos: Jeniffer Solis; Marchant campaign) Republican Jim Marchant, an election denier who warned he would “fix” the 2024 presidential election, is on track to lose his bid for...
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows
Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach chats on election night. After unsuccessful bids for governor and U.S. Senate, Kobach will be Kansas' chief law enforcement officer. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day...
Republican Christine Drazan concedes the governor’s race to Democrat Tina Kotek
Christine Drazan greets supporters at her election night event on Nov. 8, 2022 at the Oregon Gardens in Silverton. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Christine Drazan, who had hoped to become the first Republican governor in Oregon in more than three decades, conceded the governor’s race. In a statement posted...
Nevada sheds two-tiered minimum wage, puts $12 per hour floor in constitution
Question 2 also makes clear that the Legislature has the authority to raise the minimum wage even higher. (Photo: lizchen/Getty Images) Nevada’s unusual minimum wage system will soon be a thing of the past, unofficial election results show. As of Friday, the Nevada secretary of state was reporting that...
Louisiana elections secure, but voting machines still vulnerable
Voters keep their distance from one another as they wait outside New Orleans City Hall Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry/Louisiana Illuminator) Tuesday marked another secure election for Louisiana, but officials say the state’s outdated voting machines are on borrowed time. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin...
An Election Day win: A Legislature that looks more and more like all the people it serves | Opinion
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis speaks to supporters in Montgomery County on Tuesday, 11/8/22 (screen capture) Political victories are seldom, if ever, about the candidates alone. It takes a team to create a campaign, and it takes a lot more than that to deliver a win. On swearing-in day, the...
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn
State Sen.-elect Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, right, was a rare bright spot for Democrats in northeast Minnesota. Courtesy photo. Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, won a newly drawn district against an incumbent who had been endorsed by the United Steelworkers and the CEO of Cleveland Cliffs. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Legislature.
Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification
“If you don’t have a signature, they can’t count the ballot,” said Annette Magnus of Battle Born Progress. “That’s how they verify you are who you say you are. There is a very good and diligent process that the election department has across the state to verify who you are.” (Clark County Election Department video screenshot)
How John Fetterman — and his campaign — recovered from the candidate’s stroke
PITTSBURGH – By now, the story is well-known: Four days before Pennsylvania’s May primary election, lieutenant governor and Senate hopeful John Fetterman suffered a stroke. He was still in the hospital when he won the nomination to be the Democrats’ candidate. Up to that point, the towering...
Regents investigate enrollment drops, project future increases
Des Moines East High School graduates attend commencement in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Des Moines Public Schools) Iowa’s public universities are projected to see enrollment growth after a six-year decline, members of the Iowa Board of Regents heard this week. Jason Pontius, associate chief academic officer for the board,...
New Mexico Oil and Gas rules await cash after Democratic sweep
For the last few years, this sign has greeted drivers entering the oilfield south of Counselor, New Mexico. The area is dotted with oil and gas wells. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Despite a Democratic sweep of New Mexico state offices and continuing blue majority in the...
Oregon Gov. Brown traveling to Vietnam for trade mission
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, shown before meeting President Joe Biden at the Portland Airport on April 21, is flying to Vietnam for a trade mission. (Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Gov. Kate Brown is traveling to Vietnam for another trade mission, just weeks before she leaves office. Brown left Friday and...
Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges
TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to...
Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services
TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
Exhibit in Capitol honors Wisconsin veterans killed during Vietnam War
Kenneth R. McGuire, an Army member from Rib Lake, Wis., died in September of 1968. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. The photos of 1,163 Wisconsinites killed during the Vietnam War are on display in the Capitol Rotunda through the weekend for Veteran’s Day, honoring those who lost their lives during the 20-year conflict.
Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season
A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
More than 1/4 of Louisiana’s public defenders can’t cover their costs
Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-2021 state budget cycle, providing more evidence the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis. The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the...
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
An aerial view of a site near the Yellowstone River in Laurel where NorthWestern Energy is building a methane power plant. (Courtesy of Northern Plains Resource Council) As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions.
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
Photo of the MIssouri River in Chamberlain South Dakota (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on...
South Dakota DMV to delay vehicle title printing due to paper shortage
Sioux Falls Billion Chevrolet dealership's parking lot at 4200 W. 12th St. on Nov. 11. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division will not print paper titles, effective immediately, due to paper supply issues, according to a news release. The department will not...
