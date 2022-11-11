ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Little payoff from state-funded Martinsville institute and more Va. headlines

• Martinsville’s state-funded New College Institute is supposed to improve the economic prospects of people in one of the state’s poorest regions. An investigation by the Martinsville Bulletin found the educational facility “spent millions on salaries and programs that offered little payoff.” —Martinsville Bulletin. •...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Expert report details the high cost of charter schools

Based on the legendary school finance expert’s deep study of charter schools, she recommends that policymakers limit the expansion of charter schools. Hitting pause on charter schools, Ladd argues, will help minimize the various ways that charters “disrupt the making of good education policy.”. First, the growth of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

An aerial view of a site near the Yellowstone River in Laurel where NorthWestern Energy is building a methane power plant. (Courtesy of Northern Plains Resource Council) As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions.
MONTANA STATE
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
MINNESOTA STATE
Thousands of Oregonians vote against psilocybin centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
Legislative Democrats consider paths forward following election losses

Legislative Democrats staved off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Assembly last week that would have allowed the GOP to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. The results — while viewed as a victory — still leave Democratic state lawmakers in a tough spot. Democrats lost one seat...
WISCONSIN STATE
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024

A ballot for Alaska's 2022 general election. Alaska in 2020 adopted a voting system similar to the one now proposed in Nevada. (Photo: James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes...
NEVADA STATE
MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’

The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space which lawfully cannot be restricted to certain groups — several campaigns have made other attempts to limit access for members of the media.
MICHIGAN STATE
State officials urge Nebraskans to consider adoption amid low numbers

LINCOLN — Adoption rates in Nebraska are the lowest since 2003, and state officials are urging Nebraskans to consider adopting a child. November is adoption awareness month, and the Federal Children’s Bureau set this year’s theme as Small Steps Open Doors. The theme highlights the challenges that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th Congressional District seat

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, will represent Oregon's 5th Congressional District in Congress. (Campaign photo) Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, becoming the state’s second Republican in Congress and its first Latina. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced that the former mayor of Happy Valley had won the...
OREGON STATE
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

Early voting was down about 30% in Iowa compared to the 2018 midterm elections. (Photo illustration by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted.
IOWA STATE
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts

Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Katie Hobbs speaks to supporters at an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022 . Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days.
ARIZONA STATE
State looks for opportunities to reduce overdose deaths

For the second year in a row, Indiana hit a record high for the number of overdose deaths, with 2,755 Hoosiers dying in 2021. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) To tamp down on the growing number of opioid overdose deaths, Indiana stakeholders hope to explore ways to intervene earlier by analyzing “touchpoints” between Hoosiers and healthcare or criminal justice systems.
INDIANA STATE
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows

Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach chats on election night. After unsuccessful bids for governor and U.S. Senate, Kobach will be Kansas' chief law enforcement officer. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day...
KANSAS STATE

