Little payoff from state-funded Martinsville institute and more Va. headlines
• Martinsville’s state-funded New College Institute is supposed to improve the economic prospects of people in one of the state’s poorest regions. An investigation by the Martinsville Bulletin found the educational facility “spent millions on salaries and programs that offered little payoff.” —Martinsville Bulletin. •...
Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Georgia is No. 12 in the nation for stroke deaths. African American and rural Georgians are worse off than their white and urban counterparts. Getty Images. Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day,...
Expert report details the high cost of charter schools
Based on the legendary school finance expert’s deep study of charter schools, she recommends that policymakers limit the expansion of charter schools. Hitting pause on charter schools, Ladd argues, will help minimize the various ways that charters “disrupt the making of good education policy.”. First, the growth of...
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
An aerial view of a site near the Yellowstone River in Laurel where NorthWestern Energy is building a methane power plant. (Courtesy of Northern Plains Resource Council) As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions.
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
Education advocates say Ohio legislature should focus on funding, not regulating curriculum
Groups keeping an eye on the Ohio legislature’s handling of education are hoping the General Assembly focuses on funding and appealing to new teachers, rather than bills regulating curriculum and “divisive” issues. The Ohio Education Association is continuing it’s push to eliminate mandatory retention from the third-grade...
How Medicaid expansion could have saved Tim’s leg — and changed his life
Tim Floyd poses for his portrait near his parents home in Guntown, Miss., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Tim Floyd has never been one to sit still. After being forced to leave community college to move home to Guntown to help his mom pay the bills, he...
Thousands of Oregonians vote against psilocybin centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
Legislative Democrats consider paths forward following election losses
Legislative Democrats staved off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Assembly last week that would have allowed the GOP to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. The results — while viewed as a victory — still leave Democratic state lawmakers in a tough spot. Democrats lost one seat...
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
A ballot for Alaska's 2022 general election. Alaska in 2020 adopted a voting system similar to the one now proposed in Nevada. (Photo: James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes...
An Election Day win: A Legislature that looks more and more like all the people it serves | Opinion
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis speaks to supporters in Montgomery County on Tuesday, 11/8/22 (screen capture) Political victories are seldom, if ever, about the candidates alone. It takes a team to create a campaign, and it takes a lot more than that to deliver a win. On swearing-in day, the...
MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’
The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space which lawfully cannot be restricted to certain groups — several campaigns have made other attempts to limit access for members of the media.
State officials urge Nebraskans to consider adoption amid low numbers
LINCOLN — Adoption rates in Nebraska are the lowest since 2003, and state officials are urging Nebraskans to consider adopting a child. November is adoption awareness month, and the Federal Children’s Bureau set this year’s theme as Small Steps Open Doors. The theme highlights the challenges that...
Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th Congressional District seat
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, will represent Oregon's 5th Congressional District in Congress. (Campaign photo) Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, becoming the state’s second Republican in Congress and its first Latina. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced that the former mayor of Happy Valley had won the...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
Early voting was down about 30% in Iowa compared to the 2018 midterm elections. (Photo illustration by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted.
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts
Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Katie Hobbs speaks to supporters at an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022 . Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days.
State looks for opportunities to reduce overdose deaths
For the second year in a row, Indiana hit a record high for the number of overdose deaths, with 2,755 Hoosiers dying in 2021. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) To tamp down on the growing number of opioid overdose deaths, Indiana stakeholders hope to explore ways to intervene earlier by analyzing “touchpoints” between Hoosiers and healthcare or criminal justice systems.
How John Fetterman — and his campaign — recovered from the candidate’s stroke
PITTSBURGH – By now, the story is well-known: Four days before Pennsylvania’s May primary election, lieutenant governor and Senate hopeful John Fetterman suffered a stroke. He was still in the hospital when he won the nomination to be the Democrats’ candidate. Up to that point, the towering...
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows
Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach chats on election night. After unsuccessful bids for governor and U.S. Senate, Kobach will be Kansas' chief law enforcement officer. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day...
