These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Belk
- CoolSprings Galleria
- Rivergate Mall
- Mall at Green Hills
- Stones River Murfreesboro
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Petco
- Publix
- REI
- Opry Mills
- Target
- Tractor Supply
- Ulta
- Walmart
