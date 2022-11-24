These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

For you shoppers, Black Friday is drying out and Small Business Saturday looks good. For those heading to Vandy-Vols Saturday night , take an umbrella. Even the Titans game looks good in the extended, after storms move thru Saturday night. It will be windy. As for you shoppers: For your Close to Home LIVE radar […] The post WEATHER 2022 Black Friday , Small Business Saturday Pretty Nice appeared first on Wilson County Source.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO