Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold. AEW Dynamite – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold. WWE SmackDown – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT House Show
Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE earlier this year. The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut on Saturday in Orlando, FL at an NXT live event. It was the opening match on the card as she teamed with Xyon Quinn,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Kelly Reveals New American Wrestling Promotion, First Event Details, Logo Released
NJPW play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he is involved with a new American wrestling promotion called American eXcellence Wrestling, one that he has a financial stake in. Kelly adds that the first event will take place on January 7th from the historic Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse. His...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Referee Recalls Getting A Bonus For Genuine 3-Count In CM Punk Match
On an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012, CM Punk squared off against Jack Swagger. The match may go unnoticed in history, but it is notable for how it ended as Swagger was counted out for the pinfall defeat despite appearing to raise his shoulder just before the three count.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Revealed for the Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network. It was announced during tonight’s RAW that The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22. Per the stipulation, Lumis will earn a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be required to pay everything he owes to Lumis. Miz has promised that he will win, and this whole thing with Lumis will come to an end.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Fatal 4-Way ROH Title Match At AEW Full Gear
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend the title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Jericho as the -220 favorite to retain the title. At the same time, everyone else is the underdogs, with Danielson at +225, Guevara at +1000, and Castagnoli at +400, according to Betonline.com. Here is the latest card for the show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage To Air At Special Start Time For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage is slated to air earlier on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games that will be televised that day at...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay Pitches For AEW Star To Join His United Empire Faction
Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Champion, has made a pitch to a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction. Following his betrayal of Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS in October 2020, Ospreay formed the United Empire. Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Gideon Gray, Akira Francesco, TJP, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, and Ospreay make up the group.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First War Games Team Finalized for WWE Survivor Series, Numbers Advantage To Be Decided Next Week
Team Damage CTRL has been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley revealed on tonight’s RAW that she will be the fifth member of Team Damage CTRL for the 5 vs. 5 War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Ripley joins Bayley, Nikki Cross and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the team.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Shares What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Jon Moxley during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, who defends against MJF at Full Gear on November 19th. “I think he’s doing great. I think he is one of the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Cardona Believes He Can “Save The NWA” With Victory At Hard Times 3
Top industry superstar Matt Cardona recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype this evening’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, where Cardona will battle Trevor Murdoch and Tyrus in a triple-threat matchup for the NWA world’s heavyweight championship. Highlights from the interview, which includes Cardona discussing his goal to save the NWA, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Recalls “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he spoke about the Katie Vick angle. WWE fans who were watching at the time will remember the name Katie Vick, who was Kane’s ex-girlfriend in storyline that passed away when the vehicle he was operating crashed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update on WWE Airing the 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops special will air on Saturday, December 17 on FOX. The special episode is being branded as the 20th Anniversary of the event. PWInsider adds that the timeslot will depend on the local market. As noted, the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special...
Comments / 0