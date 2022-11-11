Best U.S. Cities for Vintage and Thrifty Shoppers

Used is the new new.

The secondhand merchandise industry is expanding as more consumers, concerned about both cost and wastefulness, turn to buying used instead of new.

The U.S. secondhand market is coming into its own and expected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion, according to a report by thredUP (TDUP) - Get Free Report, an online resale marketplace.

As inflation puts pressure on consumers’ wallets, and the negative environmental impacts of fast fashion become more apparent, shoppers made secondhand clothing purchases in 2021 that displaced nearly 1 billion new-item buys, thredUP says.

Winmark, (WINA) - Get Free Report the franchiser of resale stores including Plato’s Closet, Play It Again Sports, and Music Go Around, had about 1,293 franchises in operation in 2022, with sales of $1 billion or more a year since 2015. They have recycled nearly 1.5 billion items since 2010, according to the National Association of Resale Professionals.

Other facts from thredUP’s report include:

74% of consumers have shopped or are open to shopping secondhand apparel

Cleaning out their closets in the pandemic, 57% of consumers resold apparel in 2021

62% of Gen Z and millennials say they look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new, and 46% consider the resale value of an apparel item before purchasing.

Across the nation, southern states make up the region with the most first-time thirfters, while in the Midwest residents are most likely to consider themselves thrifters. Northeastern shoppers are the most tech-savvy, and thrifters in western states are most conscious of their carbon footprint, thredUP says.

There’s no shortage of online resale sites like eBay (EBAY) - Get Free Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Free Report, Poshmark (POSH) - Get Free Report, thredUP, Facebook Marketplace, Depop and Mercari, but when you’re into pre-loved items, digging around a shop for rare finds is half the fun. There are around 25,000 thrift stores in the U.S., according to the National Association of Resale Professionals. Goodwill industries has 4,245 thrift stores across the nation, and Salvation Army has nearly 8,000.

To find the metro areas where vintage lovers can have the best thrifting experience, StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, analyzed data from the 50 largest metro areas and ranked them based on a weighted score that included the number of thrifting venues per 100,000 people, the percentage of big thrifting venues, thrifting sales per household, thrifting Google searches, and self storage inventory.

Thrifting venues include thrift shops, consignment stores, antique shops, used clothing stores, used furniture stores, flea markets, used bookstores and others.

While the New York metro area comes in first for the sheer number of resale venues with nearly 700 stores, it doesn’t make the top 30. Denver, with more than 190 resale stores, the most per capita, tops the list of best places for thrifters, with popular stores like Thrift Cult and a large Goodwill presence.

Based on StorageCafe’s analysis, these are the best metro areas in the U.S. for resale shopping.

1. Denver

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 31%

Thrifting sales per household: $192

Shutterstock

2. Seattle

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 22%

Thrifting sales per household: $221

3. Portland, Ore.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 23%

Thrifting sales per household: $213

4. Austin, Texas

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 30%

Thrifting sales per household: $231

5. Indianapolis

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 35%

Thrifting sales per household: $188

6. Minneapolis-St. Paul

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 29%

Thrifting sales per household: $191

7. Columbus, Ohio

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 26%

Thrifting sales per household: $266

8. Phoenix

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 40%

Thrifting sales per household: $210

9. Richmond, Va.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 18%

Thrifting sales per household: $155

10. Oklahoma City

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 22%

Thrifting sales per household: $147

Shutterstock

11. Louisville, Ky.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 8

Share of big resale stores: 21%

Thrifting sales per household: $147

12. Virginia Beach, Va.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 21%

Thrifting sales per household: $127

f11photo / Shutterstock

13. Nashville, Tenn.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 26%

Thrifting sales per household: $153

14. San Francisco

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 12%

Thrifting sales per household: $181

ESB Professional / Shutterstock

15. Atlanta, Ga.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 26%

Thrifting sales per household: $159

16. Birmingham, Ala.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 17%

Thrifting sales per household: $169

Shutterstock

17. Charlotte, N.C.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 23%

Thrifting sales per household: $130

18. Tampa - St. Petersburg, Fla.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 8%

Thrifting sales per household: $103

19. Orlando

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 14%

Thrifting sales per household: $141

20. Kansas City

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 27%

Thrifting sales per household: $131

21. Chicago

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 22%

Thrifting sales per household: $163

22. St. Louis

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 25%

Thrifting sales per household: $115

23. Dallas

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 4

Share of big resale stores: 21%

Thrifting sales per household: $175

24. Jacksonville, Fla.

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 7

Share of big resale stores: 10%

Thrifting sales per household: $99

25. Milwaukee

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 37%

Thrifting sales per household: $159

26. Cincinnati

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 26%

Thrifting sales per household: $138

27. Pittsburgh

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 6

Share of big resale stores: 21%

Thrifting sales per household: $95

28. San Antonio, Texas

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 5

Share of big resale stores: 14%

Thrifting sales per household: $158

29. Houston

Resale stores per 100,000 people: 4

Share of big resale stores: 31%

Thrifting sales per household: $141

30. Miami