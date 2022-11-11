Read full article on original website
Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award
Award-winning journalist and Howard University professor Stacey Patton will be honored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The post Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award appeared first on NewsOne.
WTOP
Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood
Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
WTOP
From a prison cell to a college degree: Second Chance program now at Bowie State University
Maryland’s Bowie State University is now offering people serving time at Jessup Correctional Institution the opportunity to earn a degree in sociology and a certificate in entrepreneurship. The Institute for Restorative Justice’s prison education program is made possible through Bowie State’s participation in the Second Chance Pell Grant program,...
Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching
BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
Hoya
DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers
Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
royalexaminer.com
Memorial to Native American veterans dedicated in Washington
WASHINGTON — Raindrops ceased, and a rainbow stretched over the horizon Friday afternoon as speakers honored Native American veterans with the dedication of a memorial in Washington. The National Native American Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall on Veterans Day, exactly two years after the memorial first...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
fox5dc.com
Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. If you're a Hennessey fan, you'll love The Henny Crawl DC! Your drink pass will be valid for one complimentary cup of Hennessy at each of the six locations on the crawl. Plus, enjoy great music!. Nov. 12 | U Street. 2 p.m. - 10...
For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate
On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
popville.com
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)
“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, fresh off her reelection this week, announced a new round of appointments to her administration as she transitions into a third term. The post Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washingtonian.com
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened
In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
