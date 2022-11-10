Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
papercitymag.com
Taylor Sheridan Brought the Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere to Fort Worth
Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Sheridan arrive at the premiere for Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5 at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount). While you and over 14 million others tuned in to the ratings-shattering season five premiere...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students
Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
dallasexpress.com
‘Estate-Sale Queen’ Enjoys Wild Popularity
The “Estate-Sale Queen of Dallas” has garnered national attention. Janelle Stone, Owner and President of Janelle Stone Estate Services, has handled and managed estate sales for some of Dallas’s most opulent homes and wealthiest families for decades. She ran her first sale in 1983, and her success has been exponential.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
DanceMakers meets India
Experimentation is not unknown to DanceMakers, the Texas Woman’s University division of Dance’s fall concert. This year’s show, however, is going cross-culture and cross-campus. It’s as complicated a recipe as it sounds. Start with the south Indian dance Bharatanatyam, sprinkle with ballet and Sanskrit drama, add a...
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Nov. 13-19
Fall fashion is officially in, and we love seeing how people are dressing for the occasion! Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Weatherford, Texas, from 1870s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archives
Here are some of the earliest photographs of Weatherford, the Parker County seat, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives, as well as scenes from the 1930s through the 1950s. : Check out other historic photo galleries from the Star-Telegram archives here, including these:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
dallasexaminer.com
People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary
The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
dallasexpress.com
Preventative Health Clinic Opens in Dallas
When illness and disease are caught and diagnosed early, people can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. To that end, Fountain Life, a preventive and longevity health company, has opened its first clinic in Dallas. Fountain Life’s mission is...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
dallasexpress.com
New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage
In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
fox4news.com
Top 10 toys for 2022
DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
Holiday festival returns to TWU
After a three-year pandemic-related hiatus, a holiday celebration returns to the Texas Woman’s University’s campus on Dec. 6, 2022. The five divisions of TWU’s School of Arts & Design – dance, fashion, music, theatre, and visual arts – are joining forces to create the Circle of Light, an art-themed festival in and around Pioneer Circle between the Visual Arts Building and the Music Building. The Circle of Light will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
