Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Lubbock Man Seriously Injured After Being Attacked With a Hammer
A Lubbock man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after it's said he was attacked by a man with a hammer. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 31st Street on Wednesday, November 9th. This was at around 5:20 p.m. There, officers found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, laying face down on the floor.
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0