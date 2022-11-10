ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Seriously Injured After Being Attacked With a Hammer

A Lubbock man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after it's said he was attacked by a man with a hammer. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 31st Street on Wednesday, November 9th. This was at around 5:20 p.m. There, officers found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, laying face down on the floor.
LUBBOCK, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy