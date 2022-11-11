ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Takes On Buffalo At XL Center

HARTFORD – With the newly-named BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Week both in the lineup, the No. 25 UConn men's basketball team goes after its third straight victory Tuesday night as it plays host to the University at Buffalo at the XL Center (7 p.m., CBS SN).
BUFFALO, NY
University of Connecticut

Sanogo, Karaban Sweep BIG EAST Honors

NEW YORK – UConn junior Adama Sanogo and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban have swept the first week of BIG EAST basketball honors. Sanogo has been named Player of the Week, while Karaban has been named Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sanogo (Bamako, Mali), the BIG EAST...
HARTFORD, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies Extinguish No. 19 Flames

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – UConn freshman quarterback Zion Turner (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) hit r-sophomore Kevens Clercius (Montreal, Quebec) for a 30-yard go-ahead touchdown with 5:43 left as the Huskies knocked-off No. 19 nationally ranked Liberty University Saturday afternoon at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies (6-5)...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

