Kevin Durant reacts to Steph Curry's fiery closing sequence vs. Cavs on Friday
After scoring a season-high 47 points to snap the Golden State Warriors’ losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Steph Curry picked up right where he left off on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite getting into foul trouble, Curry showed no signs of slowing...
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
NBC Sports
KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs
Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's 40-point performance in Warriors' win vs. Cavs
With the Golden State Warriors‘ five-game losing streak finally over, a winning streak is now underway in the Bay Area. After snapping their losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Warriors hosted the rising Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco. Behind another red-hot...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid dominating in Sixers' win over Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers completed a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Hawks as they were able to come away with a 121-109 win at home on Saturday. The win was important for them to bounce back after looking sluggish in Atlanta on Thursday as they dropped the first game of this mini series.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs Loss Against Warriors
After an 8-1 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are cooling off fast. On Friday, they went up against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a team that had a 4-7 record and numerous underperforming players. Cleveland was third in offensive rating and seventh in points per game coming into the...
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
A lot of NBA fans forget players who played for the Golden State Warriors.
FOX Sports
Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game
Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
NBA roundtable: Picking the 75 greatest Lakers players
Magic, Kobe and Kareem were listed first, second or third on five of six ballots, with Jerry West a close fourth. The L.A. Times panelists discuss why.
Joel Embiid makes history and scores astonishing 59 points to power Philadelphia 76ers past Utah Jazz
Joel Embiid produced arguably the greatest performance of his career to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the surprising Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Exclusive: Coach Steve Clifford talks state of the Hornets, LaMelo Ball’s return
Hornets coach Steve Clifford discussed the return of the team’s star point guard, Gordon Hayward’s progress back from injury and more.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3) wrap up their 5-game road trip Friday against the Golden State Warriors (4-7). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cavaliers vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Cavs had an...
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
Watch: Steph Curry hits 'night night' celebration after clutch 3-pointer vs. Cavs
During the Golden State Warriors’ run to the 2022 NBA title, Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration quickly became a signature. As the Warriors eliminated teams throughout the playoffs, the night night quickly became Curry’s go-to celebration. However, with the Warriors’ slow start to the 2022-23 season, the celebration has been quiet.
ESPN
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kings vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Sacramento Kings are 7-21 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Kings and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
