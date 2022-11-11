ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs

Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs Loss Against Warriors

After an 8-1 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are cooling off fast. On Friday, they went up against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a team that had a 4-7 record and numerous underperforming players. Cleveland was third in offensive rating and seventh in points per game coming into the...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs

For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors

On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry hits 'night night' celebration after clutch 3-pointer vs. Cavs

During the Golden State Warriors’ run to the 2022 NBA title, Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration quickly became a signature. As the Warriors eliminated teams throughout the playoffs, the night night quickly became Curry’s go-to celebration. However, with the Warriors’ slow start to the 2022-23 season, the celebration has been quiet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

