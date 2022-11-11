On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO