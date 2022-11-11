Read full article on original website
France 24
'Collaboration needed to save world': Ukraine war tops agenda at G20 summit
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine. "We have no other option, collaboration is needed to...
France 24
'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal
The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak
Wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in October, a lower-than-expected number, according to data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Biden’s ‘squandered opportunity’ with China’s Xi leaves US in ‘dangerous situation,’ Gen. Jack Keane warns
Ret. Gen. Jack Keane, former USS Cole Commander Kirk Lippold and Hudson Institute's Michael Pillsbury argue America's stance against China "has not changed at all."
France 24
Biden calls for building a 'free and open' Indo Pacific at ASEAN summit
Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time". In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said...
France 24
Xi meets Biden: 'No Cold War', but a 'red line' on Taiwan
The US and Chinese leaders have held a three-hour bilateral from which the two sides produced completely different accounts. What we do know is that Xi Jinping was adamant that Taiwan was a red line he would not cross. Although Joe Biden stated there is "no Cold War" between China and the USA, there is not a lot of love lost either. Biden's $3 billion military aid package for Taiwan may not help thaw the situation, with Taipei looking to deepen the Taiwan-US security accord. This amid fears that Taiwan could be invaded by China.
France 24
In Ukraine’s martyred Mykolaiv, residents hail Russian retreat and fear revenge attacks
The withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine's Kherson has prompted cautious relief in nearby Mykolaiv, a port city located some 60 kilometres away. Since the start of Russia's invasion, residents of Mykolaiv have been subjected to almost daily bombings. The regional governor Vitaly Kim announced on Friday evening that it was now "fully liberated". Our special correspondents Taline Oundjian, Luke Shrago and Wassim Daly report.
Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown
Iranians took to the streets Tuesday after organisers of protests over Mahsa Amini's death called for demonstrations marking three years since a lethal crackdown on unrest sparked by a fuel price hike. The protests on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the start of "Bloody Aban" -- or Bloody November -- when a surprise overnight fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence that lasted for days.
France 24
Slovenia elects first female president in runoff vote
Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.83 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, won 46.17 percent, according to election commission data based on 86.7 percent of the votes counted.
France 24
Ethiopia warring sides agree to provide humanitarian access to 'all in need'
Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions. The agreement followed talks in the Kenyan capital Nairobi this week on the full implementation of a deal signed between the warring sides 10 days ago to end the brutal two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.
France 24
Biden will seek to establish 'red lines' in talks with Xi
US President Joe Biden said Sunday he will seek to establish "red lines" in America's fraught relations with Beijing when he holds high-stakes talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden said he goes into Monday's encounter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia stronger after his Democratic Party's...
France 24
Live: Ukrainians in Kherson celebrate freedom from Russian occupation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the “beginning of the end of the war” on Monday, as he lauded soldiers in the recently liberated southern city. The retaking of Kherson after a grinding offensive that forced Russia to pull back its forces from the city was one of Ukraine’s biggest success so far of the nearly nine-month invasion. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Let the court decide: Vanuatu's climate push raises hopes
Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt) (AFP) – Seeking to speed up global efforts against climate change, Vanuatu is leading efforts to get the International Court of Justice involved, a move praised by activists at UN talks. The COP27 climate summit in Egypt has been dominated by calls for nations to...
France 24
CIA chief meets Russian counterpart to discuss nuclear weapons in Ukraine, prisoners
US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met with his Russian counterpart in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday to warn of the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, which Moscow has threatened to deploy in Ukraine, and to raise the issue of US prisoners in Russian jails, according to US officials.
France 24
World population poised to hit 8 billion, UN says
A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations. "The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. The UN attributes...
France 24
US offers $10 million reward for leads on Somalia’s Al-Shabaab leaders
The United States said Monday it was increasing its reward for information about key leaders of Somalia's Al-Shabaab to $10 million apiece, a move that follows a spate of deadly attacks by the jihadist group. The US State Department also said it was for the first time offering a reward...
France 24
Tens of thousands protest against Mexican president's electoral reform plan
Tens of thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government. Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long...
France 24
Macron calls Iran protests a ‘revolution’, says crackdown harms nuclear deal chances
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday characterised the protests in Iran as a "revolution" and said the crackdown by Iranian leaders would make it harder to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Macron also said he favoured tougher action against Iranian officials over the crackdown. Speaking after he...
France 24
Live: Locals rejoice over Russian retreat from Kherson as demining carried out
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to demine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 12:53pm: Russia's...
