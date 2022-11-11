ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

'Collaboration needed to save world': Ukraine war tops agenda at G20 summit

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine. "We have no other option, collaboration is needed to...
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
France 24

Xi meets Biden: 'No Cold War', but a 'red line' on Taiwan

The US and Chinese leaders have held a three-hour bilateral from which the two sides produced completely different accounts. What we do know is that Xi Jinping was adamant that Taiwan was a red line he would not cross. Although Joe Biden stated there is "no Cold War" between China and the USA, there is not a lot of love lost either. Biden's $3 billion military aid package for Taiwan may not help thaw the situation, with Taipei looking to deepen the Taiwan-US security accord. This amid fears that Taiwan could be invaded by China.
France 24

In Ukraine’s martyred Mykolaiv, residents hail Russian retreat and fear revenge attacks

The withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine's Kherson has prompted cautious relief in nearby Mykolaiv, a port city located some 60 kilometres away. Since the start of Russia's invasion, residents of Mykolaiv have been subjected to almost daily bombings. The regional governor Vitaly Kim announced on Friday evening that it was now "fully liberated". Our special correspondents Taline Oundjian, Luke Shrago and Wassim Daly report.
AFP

Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown

Iranians took to the streets Tuesday after organisers of protests over Mahsa Amini's death called for demonstrations marking three years since a lethal crackdown on unrest sparked by a fuel price hike. The protests on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the start of "Bloody Aban" -- or Bloody November -- when a surprise overnight fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence that lasted for days.
France 24

Slovenia elects first female president in runoff vote

Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.83 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, won 46.17 percent, according to election commission data based on 86.7 percent of the votes counted.
France 24

Ethiopia warring sides agree to provide humanitarian access to 'all in need'

Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions. The agreement followed talks in the Kenyan capital Nairobi this week on the full implementation of a deal signed between the warring sides 10 days ago to end the brutal two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.
France 24

Biden will seek to establish 'red lines' in talks with Xi

US President Joe Biden said Sunday he will seek to establish "red lines" in America's fraught relations with Beijing when he holds high-stakes talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden said he goes into Monday's encounter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia stronger after his Democratic Party's...
France 24

Live: Ukrainians in Kherson celebrate freedom from Russian occupation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the “beginning of the end of the war” on Monday, as he lauded soldiers in the recently liberated southern city. The retaking of Kherson after a grinding offensive that forced Russia to pull back its forces from the city was one of Ukraine’s biggest success so far of the nearly nine-month invasion. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

Let the court decide: Vanuatu's climate push raises hopes

Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt) (AFP) – Seeking to speed up global efforts against climate change, Vanuatu is leading efforts to get the International Court of Justice involved, a move praised by activists at UN talks. The COP27 climate summit in Egypt has been dominated by calls for nations to...
France 24

CIA chief meets Russian counterpart to discuss nuclear weapons in Ukraine, prisoners

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met with his Russian counterpart in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday to warn of the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, which Moscow has threatened to deploy in Ukraine, and to raise the issue of US prisoners in Russian jails, according to US officials.
France 24

World population poised to hit 8 billion, UN says

A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations. "The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. The UN attributes...
France 24

Tens of thousands protest against Mexican president's electoral reform plan

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government. Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long...
France 24

Macron calls Iran protests a ‘revolution’, says crackdown harms nuclear deal chances

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday characterised the protests in Iran as a "revolution" and said the crackdown by Iranian leaders would make it harder to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Macron also said he favoured tougher action against Iranian officials over the crackdown. Speaking after he...
France 24

Live: Locals rejoice over Russian retreat from Kherson as demining carried out

Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to demine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 12:53pm: Russia's...

