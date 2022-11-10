ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LumiraDx announces commercial expansion of HbA1c test

Diagnostics company LumiraDx on Monday announced the further commercial expansion of its HbA1c test. The test, which received the CE Mark in May, is now available in Europe, parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The LumiraDx HbA1c test is an actively controlled microfluidic assay that provides...
Sentinel Diagnostics launches automated PCR system and assays to detect viral infections

Milan, Italy-based Sentinel Diagnostics on Monday announced the launch of SentiNat 200, a fully automated sample to result system, and Stat-Nat SN200 Real-Time PCR assays for the quantitative detection of 10 viruses. The system and kits are respectively CE-IVDR and CE-IVD marked, the company said. SentiNat 200 is a fully...
Rhinostics, LVL to market decapper instrument, automated collection devices in Germany, Austria

Harvard University and Wyss Institute spin-out Rhinostics on Monday announced an expanded partnership with LVL Technologies. Through the partnership, Rhinostics will resell LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL will distribute Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria . Combining LVL’s decapper instrument with Rhinostics’ automated collection devices improves...

