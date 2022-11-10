Read full article on original website
LumiraDx announces commercial expansion of HbA1c test
Diagnostics company LumiraDx on Monday announced the further commercial expansion of its HbA1c test. The test, which received the CE Mark in May, is now available in Europe, parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The LumiraDx HbA1c test is an actively controlled microfluidic assay that provides...
Mainz Biomed initiates U.S. extension of colorectal cancer study to evaluate mRNA biomarkers
Mainz Biomed on Tuesday announced the launch of a U.S. extension of its ColoFuture European feasibility study, which evaluates the integration of a portfolio of gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into the company’s ColoAlert test for the detection of colorectal cancer (CRC). Mainz said it has licensed five mRNA biomarkers...
Sentinel Diagnostics launches automated PCR system and assays to detect viral infections
Milan, Italy-based Sentinel Diagnostics on Monday announced the launch of SentiNat 200, a fully automated sample to result system, and Stat-Nat SN200 Real-Time PCR assays for the quantitative detection of 10 viruses. The system and kits are respectively CE-IVDR and CE-IVD marked, the company said. SentiNat 200 is a fully...
Rhinostics, LVL to market decapper instrument, automated collection devices in Germany, Austria
Harvard University and Wyss Institute spin-out Rhinostics on Monday announced an expanded partnership with LVL Technologies. Through the partnership, Rhinostics will resell LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL will distribute Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria . Combining LVL’s decapper instrument with Rhinostics’ automated collection devices improves...
University of Birmingham spinout ChromaTwist nabs 487K pounds to develop fluorescent dyes for flow cytometry
University of Birmingham spinout ChromaTwist said Monday it has secured 487,000 pounds ($571,438 U.S.) of equity investment to develop a new class of fluorescent dyes for the flow cytometry reagent market. This second round of equity investment brought in funds from directors, existing angel investors, angel groups, and the University...
