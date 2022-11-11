The smell of food is in the air. It's time to gather around the dinner table. It looks amazing. The family chefs have really outdone themselves this year. The full spread is on display. Smiles on everyone's faces as they start to dig in. You pick up your plate as you decide what you'd like to dish up first. A slice of turkey? Oh, there is also ham, SCORE! Stuffing looks great, mashed potatoes are always a staple. The cranberry sauce is still in the can form, so that's a little weird. As you grab a roll, something catches your eye and you accidentally say out loud, "What the hell is with the noodles?"

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO