ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPPrA_0j7NcX9K00

Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgqiY_0j7NcX9K00
Week 11 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Navy

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Notre Dame comes into the game as 14.5 point favorites to defeat Navy, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 39.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -901, Navy +500

FPI prediction: Notre Dame has the 91.1 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Notre Dame will defeat Navy, 29-13, and cover the spread. Notre Dame -14.5

Related: College football Week 11 picks: Score predictions for top games

What you need to know

Notre Dame: It's been and up and down affair for Marcus Freeman in his first year on the job, including losses to Marshall and Stanford, but also statement wins against the ACC's best, including North Carolina on the road and at home to CFP No. 4 Clemson, and the Irish have won six of its last seven overall, moving to No. 20 in the recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Navy: The Midshipmen are playing their customary brand of football, ripping up almost 237 yards on the ground each game, but also pretty good against the run, holding opponents to 88.0 yards each week. Navy has lost four of the last six and come in at 3-6 overall and 7th in the AAC standings.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame

On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Memorable Trip To Notre Dame For Pritchett Family

Lawson Pritchett‍ and Marshall Pritchett‍ have been coming to Notre Dame games for years, but the Irish’s primetime matchup against Clemson last week was different. The sons of former Irish star linebacker Wes Pritchett were in town from Georgia for the first time as recruits. Lawson is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame football: Navy's Ken Niumatalolo credits Fighting Irish after battle to the end

Notre Dame still has a chance to make a New Year's Six bowl even though the College Football Playoff is out of reach, and the Fighting Irish avoided what would have been a brutal upset loss Saturday at Navy. Coach Marcus Freeman led his team to a gritty 35-32 win over the Midshipmen, surviving coach Ken Niumatalolo's well-known, triple-option offense that often gives Power Five programs headaches.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Marshall County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Indiana, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. November 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Marshall County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ throughout Marshall, Starke, Fulton, Pulaski, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Miami, White, St. Joseph, Cass, Wabash, Noble, Whitley, Huntington and Porter counties.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Rounds of lake effect snow

The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon ( a melting lull), followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military

An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
WARSAW, IN
qrockonline.com

Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus

A semi-truck driver from Brooklyn, New York is accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a bus carrying a hockey team from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep in Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect was arrested and is being held on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing great bodily harm. The crash happened Saturday night as the team was going to a hotel after competing in a hockey tournament. Sixteen students were hurt and three of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A mass for the team will be held this afternoon at the Church of the Holy Family.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Crews battle fire at lumber business in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Crews battled a fire at a lumber business in South Bend Tuesday morning. The business is Walt Temple Able Tree Doctor at 1801 Longley Avenue. Crews were called to the scene around 4:10 a.m. for the incident. According to the fire chief, there was no one...
WNDU

From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night

ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
ELKHART, IN
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy