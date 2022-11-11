Abortion played key role in 2022 midterm elections; 2 races could determine Senate control

Read full article on original website
Related
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggested Republicans won't treat Herschel Walker as a "full member of the Senate" if he wins his runoff election. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – as it happened
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Republicans win control of the House
Republicans are projected to win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, gaining control of Congress’s lower chamber after four years of Democratic rule. The Associated Press called the 218th seat for Republicans — projecting Rep. Mike Garcia (Calif.) to win reelection — around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than a week after Election Day. The […]
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning.
Democrats Maintain Control of Senate, Fending Off Strong Republican Challengers in Several Battleground Races
The Democratic Party has defended its Senate majority, securing control of Congress' upper chamber for at least two more years. Though Republicans have long been expected to regain a majority in the House of Representatives this year, control of the Senate looked like it could swing either way, with Republicans appearing to have the slight advantage going into election night.
Trump looks to cement hold on GOP as midterm election turns on allied candidates
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot Tuesday despite his successor’s best efforts to make the election about him. But the midterm elections will stand as a big test of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. Control of the 50-50 Senate will come down to how...
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Catherine Cortez Masto Projected To Win Nevada Senate Seat; Democrats Retain Control Of Upper Chamber
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) was projected to win reelection over Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, assuring Democratic control of the Senate. The latest vote tallies were enough for networks to call the race for Cortez Masto, who trailed until final mail-in ballots were counted in more populous counties like Clark and Washoe.
Democrats Are On The Brink Of A Historic State Legislative Election Performance
Republicans have dominated the state legislative election landscape over the past decade, but after this year’s midterm elections Democrats are on the cusp of making history at that level of the ballot. Democrats are expected to hold on to their existing majorities in both the Nevada state Assembly and...
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats poised to expand state Senate majority | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
State Senate Democrats appear to have taken two seats from incumbent Republicans and are on the verge of expanding their caucus to within a vote of a veto-proof majority. Going into Tuesday's election, Democrats held a 21-14 advantage, which improved after Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, announced last August he would switch parties.
AOL Corp
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still not clear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly obvious: It was not the night Republicans had been hoping for.
Republicans close in on claiming House majority
Republicans are looking to solidify the party's leadership for the next session in Congress as the midterm results continue to trickle in. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill with the latest.
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking...
Alexander H. Jones: Midterm election painful for N.C. Democrats
The many defeats suffered by North Carolina Democrats on Tuesday owed little to mistakes by individual candidates. Through all their diversity, almost every Democrat running for statewide office garnered a vote share falling in the range of 47%. The 2022 midterm in North Carolina resembled, in a sense, a parliamentary election, in which voters selected their party preference rather than individualizing each race based on the candidate at hand. Unfortunately, Democrats lost statewide races across the board. This piece is not meant as a jeremiad....
CBS News
570K+
Followers
72K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0