worldcoffeeportal.com
Oatly’s third quarter ‘below expectations’ despite 7% sales growth
Oatly said it is taking ‘decisive and strategic actions’ to improve its operational efficiencies | Photo credit: Leon Seibert. Oatly has cited trading restrictions and production challenges as adversely impacting sales during its third quarter, but added the challenges would be ‘transitory’. Reporting on the three...
FTX has 10 times more creditors than originally estimated, according to a new bankruptcy filing
When the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Friday it only mentioned about 100,000 creditors, not the more than 1 million acknowledged on Tuesday.
Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak
Wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in October, a lower-than-expected number, according to data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
TOUS les JOURS targets further US expansion following sales growth
South Korean bakery café chain TOUS les JOURS launched in the US in 2004 | Photo credit: TOUS les JOURS. The US division of TOUS les JOURS has achieved total system sales growth of 22% in its third quarter following the steady expansion of its franchise network. The South...
Starbucks drives Berjaya Food’s 51% sales growth
Berjaya Food opened seven new Starbucks stores in its first quarter 2023, two of which are drive-thru | Photo credit: Starbucks. Berjaya Food Bhd has credited increased like-for-like sales growth and the positive impact of Starbucks stores opened earlier this year as driving its strong first quarter results. The company,...
