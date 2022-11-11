ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oatly’s third quarter ‘below expectations’ despite 7% sales growth

Oatly said it is taking ‘decisive and strategic actions’ to improve its operational efficiencies | Photo credit: Leon Seibert. Oatly has cited trading restrictions and production challenges as adversely impacting sales during its third quarter, but added the challenges would be ‘transitory’. Reporting on the three...
TOUS les JOURS targets further US expansion following sales growth

South Korean bakery café chain TOUS les JOURS launched in the US in 2004 | Photo credit: TOUS les JOURS. The US division of TOUS les JOURS has achieved total system sales growth of 22% in its third quarter following the steady expansion of its franchise network. The South...
Starbucks drives Berjaya Food’s 51% sales growth

Berjaya Food opened seven new Starbucks stores in its first quarter 2023, two of which are drive-thru | Photo credit: Starbucks. Berjaya Food Bhd has credited increased like-for-like sales growth and the positive impact of Starbucks stores opened earlier this year as driving its strong first quarter results. The company,...

