Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
DanceMakers meets India
Experimentation is not unknown to DanceMakers, the Texas Woman’s University division of Dance’s fall concert. This year’s show, however, is going cross-culture and cross-campus. It’s as complicated a recipe as it sounds. Start with the south Indian dance Bharatanatyam, sprinkle with ballet and Sanskrit drama, add a...
From the Nov. 10th “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”
The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. State of the City Nov. 17th. List of warming stations in the city. Application for grants for businesses affected by Covid. Upcoming Thanksgiving Luncheon and and road closures. General Information. In observance of Veteran’s Day,...
Holiday festival returns to TWU
After a three-year pandemic-related hiatus, a holiday celebration returns to the Texas Woman’s University’s campus on Dec. 6, 2022. The five divisions of TWU’s School of Arts & Design – dance, fashion, music, theatre, and visual arts – are joining forces to create the Circle of Light, an art-themed festival in and around Pioneer Circle between the Visual Arts Building and the Music Building. The Circle of Light will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Public Hearing DCA22-0007 Access Requirements and Cross-Access Code amendments
The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding amending the Denton Development Code, specifically amendments related to Sections 8.3.2C.1 Access, 7.8.10 Cross Access, 8.3.2A.4 Double Frontage Lots and Driveways, Section 5.2 and 8.3.2A.11 Access to a Site Across a Property, and Section 8.3.2A.6 Driveway Spacing.
With USDA grant, UNT to add agritourism course and project-based learning opportunities
Through new offerings in research and an academic course, the University of North Texas College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism will help prepare students to enter the booming agritourism industry. The program growth will be supported by a more than $245,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of...
Z22-0011 Deeper Life Bible Industrial
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from a Mixed-Use Regional zoning district to a Light Industrial zoning district on approximately 53.681 acres of land, generally located south of Barthold Road, north of FM 1173, approximately 712 feet west of the intersection of FM 1173 and North I-35E, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club prepares for its 40th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Roll bicycle rally
In 1982, then president of the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club Joe Holland said they needed a fundraising project. Having an extensive background in bicycles, Holland suggested a bicycle rally. As runners have “Turkey Trots” for Thanksgiving, the name “Turkey Roll” was suggested for this event. Holland...
Cole Ranch Neighborhood Park
On September 12, the Parks, Recreation, and Beautification board adopted the conceptual master plan for the neighborhood park of Cole Ranch, phase 1. The City of Denton annexed Cole Ranch in 2006 and was classified as the Cole Ranch Master Planned Community district in 2008 (Ordinance 2008-030). In April 2020, City Council approved the developer agreement for Cole Ranch (Ordinance 2020-760).
S21-0006 Landmark Multifamily
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for Multifamily Dwelling Uses on approximately 53.407 acres of land, generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Locust Street and Loop 288, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
Denton State of the City 2022
The Denton City Council, City staff, and other community members will gather to share major milestones from the past year and key priorities for the future, as well as offer opportunities to get involved in our community. At 6 p.m., City staff will host an engagement fair to help residents...
TWU to host Pioneer Preview Day Nov. 5, 2022
Texas Woman’s University will host Pioneer Preview Day — an open house event for potential first-year, transfer and graduate students — from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, on the university’s Denton campus. Various sessions and events will take place throughout the day. Information...
City Entered Risk Level 3 of Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan
On Nov. 4, the City of Denton entered Risk Level 3 – Public Health Concern of the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan. Risk Level 3 was triggered because a sample of mosquitoes collected on Oct. 31 from a trap located at the Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Plant at 1100 S. Mayhill Rd. tested positive for West Nile virus. “This is the first sample that has tested positive for West Nile virus in the City of Denton this year,” said Michael Gange, Director of Environmental Services for the City of Denton. Under the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Risk Level 3 indicates that the probability of a person contracting a mosquito-borne disease like West Nile virus is low to moderate.
UNT announces three new programs
The University of North Texas launched new programs to meet growing specializations in workforce needs. A new Bachelor of Business Administration in sport entertainment management will allow students to take a front row seat in the sports industry. The program offers students a chance at an exciting career in professional...
UNT celebrates 75 Years of Jazz
In 1946, UNT’s first laboratory band was formed to try out music from a dance band arranging class. Later named jazz studies, it was the first degree of its kind in the United States, and the program soon made a name for itself worldwide — particularly with its One O’Clock Lab Band, which has earned seven Grammy nominations and toured internationally.
Come In For a Spell – Bewitched Denton
According to Fara Francis-Eusea, co-owner of Bewitched Denton with her wife, Kasey, the definition of “bewitched” is to enchant and delight. “That’s really the motivation behind naming it Bewitched Denton because we wanted to enchant and delight,” she says. “We really want people when they walk in to just be like, wow, it’s beautiful (in here).”
UNT symposium to restore modern art histories from Southwest Asia-North Africa region
A University of North Texas research symposium will redress the absence of modern art histories from the Arab East, North Africa, Iran and Turkey regions. The 1980s: Representational Pressures, Departures and Beginnings will offer opportunities to develop the missing knowledge from the Southwest Asia-North Africa (SWANA) region’s art history. In addition, the symposium will contextualize the influence of the 1980s on the region and understand it within a wider global context of developments.
Parks and Recreation Rental Spaces Available
Host your child’s next birthday party at one of Denton’s recreation centers! Our 1 ½ hour birthday packages include a decorated party room, your choice of 45-60 min of activity, tableware, and balloons. Activity options vary by center, check them out by visiting www.dentonparks.com. Coming January 2023,...
