On Nov. 4, the City of Denton entered Risk Level 3 – Public Health Concern of the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan. Risk Level 3 was triggered because a sample of mosquitoes collected on Oct. 31 from a trap located at the Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Plant at 1100 S. Mayhill Rd. tested positive for West Nile virus. “This is the first sample that has tested positive for West Nile virus in the City of Denton this year,” said Michael Gange, Director of Environmental Services for the City of Denton. Under the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Risk Level 3 indicates that the probability of a person contracting a mosquito-borne disease like West Nile virus is low to moderate.

11 DAYS AGO