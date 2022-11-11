ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield is out here headbutting Panthers teammates without a helmet on

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsRpj_0j7NOkfl00

Uh, Baker Mayfield? Hi there. Can we talk?

I know we’ve heard that you’ve been a terrific Carolina Panthers teammate lately even though P.J. Walker is starting ahead of you at quarterback.

It was great to see your passion out there as the Panthers ended up with a victory on Thursday night over the hapless Atlanta Falcons, with you celebrating with teammates … but headbutting them WITHOUT wearing a helmet (and the rest of them had one on) seems like a really bad idea.

That was something Al Michaels noted on Amazon, as did many people on Twitter. Check it out:

