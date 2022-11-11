ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is ESPN's College GameDay traveling to in Week 11 of the 2022 season?

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
If you’re a college football fan, you know you have every Saturday morning marked down to watch ESPN’s College GameDay as you get ready for that day’s games.

And it’s always fun to see where the show travels to during the season, with rabid fanbases designing wild signs to root on their team and troll others, and to see who Lee Corso will pick with which headgear to put on.

If you’re here, you’re probably wondering: Where is GameDay this week?

The answer: They’re in in Austin, Texas in Week 11. The Texas Longhorns will host TCU on Saturday in a battle of two top-25 teams.

