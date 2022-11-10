Read full article on original website
Debbie Martinez
2d ago
all he did on the weather was stand there and giggle / flirt with that albino vampire. to childish for the news what makes people think he could be governor???? smh
Thomas R. Chaves
2d ago
it's difficult to win against a corrupt culturally entrenched tyrant. She is smart enough to spread around free candy at the last. NM will continue on its path at the bottom, the majority of peoples suffering will slowly increase. They did a great job of being awful, but we're able to hang on to the vote blue, no matter who crowd.
jay p
2d ago
If Raunchetti was so dedicated to public office, where's his experience???? No track record. Better luck next time dude.🤡🤡🤡 In the meantime, GET INVOLVED in the community.
sandovalsignpost.com
MLG Wins Big Statewide, But In Sandoval… Just Barely
For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.
sandovalsignpost.com
Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo
Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
pinonpost.com
Data analysis appears to show abnormalities in NM election results
According to data analysis done by data researchers Jeff O’Donnell and Draza Smith, there appear to be many abnormal occurrences in the 2022 midterm elections in New Mexico. Data published by O’Donnell and Smith shows the first ballot dump in New Mexico’s governor’s race gave incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham 80.3 percent (42,922 ballots), while Republican Mark Ronchetti only got 19.5 percent (10,538 ballots), which is apparently statistically impossible.
Officials attempting to curb environmental crimes in New Mexico
Multiple agencies are teaming up to better enforce environmental laws in the state. It's a move that'll aim to stop crime against the earth.
KRQE News 13
Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see Black Panther sequel
Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the new Marvel movie “Wakanda Forever.” They were given the opportunity thanks to a group of generous community members. Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see …. Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the...
KOAT 7
Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time. Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. […]
desertexposure.com
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
Democrats flip House seat in New Mexico with Vasquez victory
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has won election to Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in a majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico. Vasquez highlighted his Latino heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. He advocated for solutions to climate change and conservation of public lands in a district traditionally dominated by the oil and natural gas industry. Vasquez broke into politics as a Las Cruces city councilor and campaigned for Congress on support for abortion access and workers’ rights. He painted his opponent as an extremist for voting against the certification of Joe Biden as president after the 2020 election. Republicans are challenging the new outline of the 2nd District under a redistricting plan from Democratic lawmakers that divvied up a politically conservative oilfield region among three congressional districts.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Hundreds gather for first Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run
The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM
Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does it Take to Drive across New Mexico?
Located in the Southwestern United States, New Mexico is a large state which borders Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. As you might expect, it also shares an international border with Mexico to the south. It takes 5 hours 20 minutes to drive across New Mexico from Texas in the east...
sandovalsignpost.com
Dem. Cates Ousts 20-Year Republican Powdrell-Culbert in State House 44
Kathleen Cates joins a Democratic majority in the State House after flipping 20-year Republican incumbent Jane Powdrell-Culbert in House District 44. During her campaign, Democrat Kathleen Cates received the support of prominent Corrales citizens and organizations like Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, Veterans & Military Families Caucus and NM Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO Teamsters Local 492. Their faith in her paid off on Election Day with a victory against Republican Jane Powdrell-Culbert.
KOAT 7
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
Veteran receives car from Albuquerque nonprofit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran now has a new set of wheels thanks to a local nonprofit. Leslie Ramsay served as an aircraft fuel mechanic and spent much of her service stationed in Okinawa. Friday, Ramsay was surprised with a donated 2009 Dodge Caliber by Heroes Walk Among Us, the first car she’s been […]
