Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages
"As the use of virtual healthcare services continues to expand, we have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers," a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8.
Akron's Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person splendor
The pandemic grinch forced an Akron favorite to go virtual the past two years, but the Holiday Tree Festival has returned with in-person festivities at the John S. Knight Center.
Akron to renovate 1 of 2 outdoor pools
It may be the middle of November, but the City of Akron is already looking forward to the summer of 2023.
iheart.com
Flat Earther Fights Physicist at Kent State
Cops at Kent State University in Ohio were called upon to break up a bizarre brawl that erupted between a Flat Earth enthusiast and a scientist who took issue with the controversial conspiracy theory. The very strange incident reportedly occurred this past Tuesday when Peter Jarvio arrived on campus with a sizeable display which argued that the moon landings were a hoax and, in fact, our planet is not round. Stationed outside of a university building, the conspiracy theorist spoke to several students about his unique ideas until he caught the attention of one particular passerby who had his own passionate feelings about these subjects.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron event teaches dads how to do their children's hair
AKRON, Ohio — Under the instruction of a hair care professional, Aamir Spaulding was one of several fathers who learned how to braid their daughter’s hair at a special class hosted at Hair Geek Studio on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. “Pull it tight?” Spaulding asked the hair stylist....
Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Nov. 11-13
You may need to bundle up this weekend, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great events for you to get out and enjoy.
FOX43.com
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale. But this isn’t just any house... This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983. The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street...
‘A Christmas Story’ fun facts: 20 things you might not know about the film and its Cleveland connections
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Ralphie and his family and friends return for the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story” premiering Nov. 17 on HBO Max, we decided to take a look back at the original film. While the movie has plenty of fans around the world, it holds a special place in the hearts of Clevelanders.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
thelandcle.org
No strings attached: a Cleveland Buy Nothing page offers freebies, hope, and connection
In the winter of 2021, I found out I was expecting my first child. I was fraught with panic over how to furnish a nursery, the seemingly insurmountable to-do lists of newborn prep, and my isolation. To the rescue? My local Buy Nothing page on Facebook. What began as a...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
weeklyvillager.com
Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest
VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
thereporternewspaperonline.com
Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10
Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
wakr.net
Social Security Benefits: What You Need To Know Featured
Public Affairs Specialist for the Akron/Canton Social Security Administration, Robert Fenn joined Ray. They talked about 2023 changes to Social Security Benefits, cost of living increase, how to prepare, and more.
chuh.org
Open Interviews For District Positions, November 17
Bus Aide - $15.62/hr. Each event will take place at the Board of Education (2155 Miramar Boulevard in University Heights). Attendees should also bring a driver's license or state ID. Many of the positions include a benefits package. Please call 216-371-7171 or email [email protected] with any questions. We hope...
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted -- with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates.
cleveland19.com
Suspect tries to rob Akron Domino’s Pizza delivery driver for pizza
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, a Domino’s delivery driver was robbed Friday night by a man who tried to take a pizza without paying for it. The delivery driver told police he was trying to make a delivery at Edgewood Avenue when the suspect tried to run off with the pizza.
