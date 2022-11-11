ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Flat Earther Fights Physicist at Kent State

Cops at Kent State University in Ohio were called upon to break up a bizarre brawl that erupted between a Flat Earth enthusiast and a scientist who took issue with the controversial conspiracy theory. The very strange incident reportedly occurred this past Tuesday when Peter Jarvio arrived on campus with a sizeable display which argued that the moon landings were a hoax and, in fact, our planet is not round. Stationed outside of a university building, the conspiracy theorist spoke to several students about his unique ideas until he caught the attention of one particular passerby who had his own passionate feelings about these subjects.
KENT, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron event teaches dads how to do their children's hair

AKRON, Ohio — Under the instruction of a hair care professional, Aamir Spaulding was one of several fathers who learned how to braid their daughter’s hair at a special class hosted at Hair Geek Studio on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. “Pull it tight?” Spaulding asked the hair stylist....
AKRON, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest

VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
RAVENNA, OH
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10

Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
AKRON, OH
wakr.net

Social Security Benefits: What You Need To Know Featured

Public Affairs Specialist for the Akron/Canton Social Security Administration, Robert Fenn joined Ray. They talked about 2023 changes to Social Security Benefits, cost of living increase, how to prepare, and more.
chuh.org

Open Interviews For District Positions, November 17

Bus Aide - $15.62/hr. Each event will take place at the Board of Education (2155 Miramar Boulevard in University Heights). Attendees should also bring a driver's license or state ID. Many of the positions include a benefits package. Please call 216-371-7171 or email [email protected] with any questions. We hope...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect tries to rob Akron Domino’s Pizza delivery driver for pizza

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, a Domino’s delivery driver was robbed Friday night by a man who tried to take a pizza without paying for it. The delivery driver told police he was trying to make a delivery at Edgewood Avenue when the suspect tried to run off with the pizza.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy