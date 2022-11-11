'I tried eight energy-saving household products ahead of winter - including heated dryer, air fryer and hooded blanket'

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.

