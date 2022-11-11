ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
netflixjunkie.com

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Shunned by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Do you know about the connection between American actor Jennifer Lopez and the Sussex royal Meghan Markle? Following their exit from the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines for going on a double date with Jennifer and her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez. The two couples met in Miami in February 2020 and had a blast together.
netflixjunkie.com

“It’s Meghan I’m after” – Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle of Dictating the Agenda of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 in the hope of staying away from controversies. However, the media, especially the Royals Experts, now keeps a greater tab on the ex-royal couple. They have a bone to pick with everything that the Sussexes do to nourish their life in the States. Be it Markle’s Archetypes or Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare; they dig it all. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Sussex is always the primary target.
Insider

Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
netflixjunkie.com

How Was Lilibet “a secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to The Firm?

As if the slamming the Sussexes alone was not enough already, news media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bringing their son into showbiz had become a subject of criticism for the experts, they have finally turned their heads toward 1-year-old Lilibet. As reported by sources, experts now believe baby Lilibet might play an important role in the future. But what would it be?
netflixjunkie.com

“A woman his family did not accept” – Royal Executive Editor Reveals a Few Lines From Prince Harry’s Memoir

Readers as well as people who did not even read a single book across the world are all eagerly waiting for Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The book, as everyone has anticipated, is all set to launch a blistering attack on the senior royal members who have wronged Prince Harry and his family. However, the Royal Executive editor has something else to say.
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle Caught Using Royal Stationary Despite Walking Away From Official Duties Nearly 3 Years Ago

American actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was caught using her official royal stationary despite cutting ties with her royal duties nearly three years ago, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, left the UK for California, RadarOnline.com has learned.Meghan has been accused of "showing off" her royal stationary for clout when a photo of a letter from Harry's wife was posted on social media. The stationary featured a gold crown and the initial M.Meghan and Prince Harry officially announced they were relieving themselves of their Royal duties in January 2020. Allison Yarrow, an author from New York, posted the photo...
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle on Why She Hates the B-Word and Refuses to Reclaim It

Meghan Markle faced -- and heard -- her least favorite word! On Tuesday’s episode of the Archetypes podcast, titled "To 'B' or Not to 'B'?," the Duchess of Sussex speaks with Mellody Hobson, president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation, and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, about the word "b**ch."
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Skirts Bullying Scandal With 'B-Word' Spotify Podcast Episode

Meghan Markle said labeling a woman "difficult" is often "a way to hide some of her really awesome qualities"—having been nicknamed "Duchess Difficult" in the U.K. media. The Duchess of Sussex's latest Archetypes Spotify podcast is called "To 'B' or Not to 'B'?" and deals with what Meghan described as the "b-word."

