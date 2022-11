EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The boys high school basketball season is underway in El Paso and there were multiple interesting matchups on Monday night. On the west side, Chapin travelled to play Franklin for the second year in a row, taking down the Cougars 50-43 behind 16 points apiece from Bryson Goldsmith and Brandon […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 42 MINUTES AGO