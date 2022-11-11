Federal judge halts Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in court again
A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal, on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again.
Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas struck the plan down calling it unconstitutional, Axios reported .
The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the plan violated federal procedural measures.
It's the second time the program has been held up in federal court after a federal appeals court places a temporary block on the student debt relief scheme stemming from a suit filed by six Republican-led states.
The judgement reads, in part, "The court declares unlawful and vacates the program."
As Reuters reported , the plan set out to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. The move by the Texas federal judge was considered a win for those who opposed the plan, with some calling it reckless government spending.
