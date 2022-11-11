ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise Home Has A 400 Bottle Wine Cellar With Amazing Views!

It's always fun to go look at homes that are 100% out of your budget, like multi-million dollar homes listed on any real estate website. I was just looking through Redfin.com and came across a listened located in Southeast Boise and what really stood out was the view. This view...
A look at the cost of housing in Ada County and why prices have recently increased

Idaho has one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States according to the United States Census Bureau, and this growth has been reflected in our housing market. Homes prices in Boise have been going up dramatically for the past few years, reaching a peak this May when the median price for a home in Ada county topped $600,000. However, with rising interest rates and rising inflation housing prices started to drop in June and kept dropping through the summer.
Traffic alert for Tuesday: crews moving Meridian Christmas Tree

Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - The Meridian Christmas tree will make its way to Generations Plaza on Tuesday. The tree is off Ten Mile Road near Ustick Road. Crews will move the tree south on Ten Mile to Cherry Lane, then east on Cherry to Meridian Road, where it will head south to Generations Plaza.
19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
6 Boise Favorites That Are Better Than Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for some people, turkey just doesn’t “get the job done” on Thanksgiving. I used to wonder why we go with turkey on Thanksgiving and after minutes and minutes of research, I basically found no real concrete reason as to why turkey has to be the main course meal. Honestly, why couldn’t it be fried chicken? Sure, it’s not turkey but it’s close enough… right?
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America

Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

