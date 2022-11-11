ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Catholic Charities in Need of Share the Spirit Volunteers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization is looking for volunteers to help out with an annual holiday program serving those in need. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for people to help hand out gifts during this year’s Share the Spirit season. The holidays can be challenging for some, and each year the organization teams up with sponsors and volunteers to provide area residents with gifts and money for food.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Holiday Budgets Went Up by $50 From Last Year

Holiday budgets this year were not unaffected by inflation this year. Wallethub's annual survey of holiday budgets by the city revealed that St. Cloud's annual holiday budget per family is right around $1094 in 2022. Budgets in years past:. Wallethub determines these numbers based on five key metrics: 1) Income,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal

The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Council Discusses City Parking Rules

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council got an update on parking downtown during their work study session Monday night. Public Service Director Tracy Hodel says the occupancy rate in the five city-owned ramps is at 14 percent for the year. That compares to 57 percent back in 2018.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th

(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Thompson’s Garden Center Has New Owners

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A favorite St. Joseph garden center has a new set of owners. Ryan and Stephanie Roder completed their purchase of Thompson’s Garden Center in October. Co-owner Stephanie Roder says while the business may have new owners, they’ll work to keep the same feel to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy