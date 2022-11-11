Read full article on original website
Related
Residents Encouraged To Shop Local With Downtown St. Cloud Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You're encouraged to get out an shop local next week in downtown St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is partnering with downtown shops, restaurants and services for Shop Small Saturday. Downtown Planning & Development Director Tyler Bevier says the event is a rewards program...
Over 300 Students Help Feed the Hungry in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of central Minnesota students donated part of their weekend to help those in need. Kids Fighting Hunger teamed up with the United Way of Central Minnesota and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for the "We Are Thankful" community-wide food packaging event Sunday.
8 Affordable Gifts That You Can Find On Marketplace In Central Minnesota
PLAY PEN - FOR PETS OR CHILDREN FOR SALE $20. This playpen can be used for pets...or children. It was only ever used for baby guinea pigs or rabbits. It's in good condition and it's going for just $20. THE ULTIMATE BARBIE DOLL LOVERS DREAM COLLECTION IS $750. How much...
Miller Auto Looking to Outdo Previous Toys For Tots Collection
Miller Auto in St. Cloud is hosting its annual Toys for Tots Drive in the showroom from November 15th through December 15th. And the best part is that when you donate, you're not only helping out a great cause, but Miller will also hook you up with a free oil change.
Catholic Charities in Need of Share the Spirit Volunteers
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization is looking for volunteers to help out with an annual holiday program serving those in need. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for people to help hand out gifts during this year’s Share the Spirit season. The holidays can be challenging for some, and each year the organization teams up with sponsors and volunteers to provide area residents with gifts and money for food.
St. Cloud Holiday Budgets Went Up by $50 From Last Year
Holiday budgets this year were not unaffected by inflation this year. Wallethub's annual survey of holiday budgets by the city revealed that St. Cloud's annual holiday budget per family is right around $1094 in 2022. Budgets in years past:. Wallethub determines these numbers based on five key metrics: 1) Income,...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal
The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
Too Sweet! MN Candy Store Puts Up Amazing ‘Christmas Story’ Display
'Tis the Season! Well with the snow we saw this morning it feels more Christmas-y than Friday when we had patches of green and brown grass in our front yards. One Minnesota candy store just completed putting up an EPIC holiday display this weekend! Check out the display windows at Canelake's Candies in Virginia!
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Find Popular Wine Advent Calendar For the Holidays, Right Here in St. Cloud!
Calling my fellow wine-o's! Anyone who enjoys having a glass of wine or believes in the idea that it's wine o'clock somewhere. You get it, I'm looking for my wine people, because if you didn't know about this yet, I am about to drop some wine knowledge on you!. But...
St. Cloud Council Discusses City Parking Rules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council got an update on parking downtown during their work study session Monday night. Public Service Director Tracy Hodel says the occupancy rate in the five city-owned ramps is at 14 percent for the year. That compares to 57 percent back in 2018.
Central Minnesota Businesses Honor Our Veterans With Special Deals Today
I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.
St. Cloud Compost Site Closing, Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The season for composting and yard waste collection is coming to an end in St. Cloud. The Public Works Department says the St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closing at the end of this week. The site will be open today Monday, Tuesday,...
After Being In Iowa For The Weekend, Saint Cloud Needs One Of These!
This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.
knsiradio.com
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
Thompson’s Garden Center Has New Owners
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A favorite St. Joseph garden center has a new set of owners. Ryan and Stephanie Roder completed their purchase of Thompson’s Garden Center in October. Co-owner Stephanie Roder says while the business may have new owners, they’ll work to keep the same feel to...
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
(GALLERY) The 2022 St. Cloud Veteran’s Day Parade
Did we see you at the 2022 Veteran's Day Parade? Here are the entries!
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0