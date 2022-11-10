Read full article on original website
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
KSLA
Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
ktalnews.com
History changing story of Emmett Till being played Shreveport
We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. History changing story of Emmett Till being played …. We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans...
ktalnews.com
Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
KSLA
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
KSLA
A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center. On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year
Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
What Shreveport Area Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving?
Believe it or not, but Thanksgiving is less than 2 weeks away and Christmas will be here before you know it. If you have family getting together for Thanksgiving dinner, you might want to think about dining out on that special day. One of the biggest hurdles for preparing that...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever highlights from 11-11-22
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting
There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
