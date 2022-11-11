Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates

Tulsi Gabbard, the former congresswoman who recently announced that she has left the Democratic party, is joining Fox News as a paid contributor. A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed the hire, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday night. She also has been a guest on his show and other Fox News programming. Gabbard ran for Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She’s been critical of the party for being “an elitist cabal of warmongers.” Last month, Sean Hannity pressed her...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO