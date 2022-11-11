ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Margaret Meza Missing Teen From Brooklyn

Margaret Meza is a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn. She was last seen leaving her home on Avenue S on Tuesday, November 5th at 6:00 pm. She was wearing multicolored pajamas. Margaret is 5’3 and 110 lbs. She has long black hair. If you know where she is call Crime...
BROOKLYN, NY
A Man Was Stabbed in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Around 9:00 pm tonight, a woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn stabbed a man. The stabbing happened around 86th Street and 27th Avenue. The police located the man, who was stabbed in the abdomen and put him into an ambulance. The police and a helicopter are searching the area for the woman.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hamilton The Kitten Thrives in Brooklyn

Earlier in the week, I saw the messages on Facebook about a kitten meowing on the tracks at the Fort Hamilton station. Jackie B. from Neighborhood Cats went to the Ft. Hamilton station and put out a trap to capture the kitten, so she could help him. A short time...
BROOKLYN, NY
Events This Weekend in Bay Ridge

2) Paws and Poses – Pure Life Yoga class and adoption event in Dyker Heights. Cats will be in classs as 12:00 Noon and 1:30 pm. 3) Talent Show at OLA on 74th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue from 2 – 5 pm. 4) Memorial Fundraiser in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bay Ridge Food Pantry Needs Food

The food pantry at The Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church at 6753 – 4th Avenue needs food. See list on sign above (no pork) There are a lot of families and seniors too who rely on that pantry. Henry Harde’s Liquor Store at 9314 – 3rd Avenue is accepting items...
RIDGE, NY
Christopher Skelly is Running for NYC Council

Christopher Skelly is running for NYC Council. His website shows he is mainly focused on two things – Individual Liberty and Public Safety. (See here) Christopher Skelly is the Secretary of Brooklyn Libertarian Party. He is also the publisher of The Libertarian Guy newsletter. Skelly’s twitter account is here....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

