Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Margaret Meza Missing Teen From Brooklyn
Margaret Meza is a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn. She was last seen leaving her home on Avenue S on Tuesday, November 5th at 6:00 pm. She was wearing multicolored pajamas. Margaret is 5’3 and 110 lbs. She has long black hair. If you know where she is call Crime...
A Man Was Stabbed in Gravesend, Brooklyn
Around 9:00 pm tonight, a woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn stabbed a man. The stabbing happened around 86th Street and 27th Avenue. The police located the man, who was stabbed in the abdomen and put him into an ambulance. The police and a helicopter are searching the area for the woman.
Was a Woman Robbed Of Her Shoes at McKinley Park in Brooklyn Today?
I was hoping that someone was just joking around. (. I thought there was going to be an update thatthe woman’s shoes were returned because someone was joking around, but sadly it doesn’t appear to be a joke.
The DEP Worked Out in Queens And Solved the Flooding Problems- Dyker Heights Needs This
Councilwoman Vicki Paladino in Queens says that the DEP is working out in Queens and what they are doing is working. Let’s get them to do the same in Dyker Heights! Brannan and Gounardes did not get help for the people last year when this happened. Dyker Heights residents went to Community Board 10.
Hamilton The Kitten Thrives in Brooklyn
Earlier in the week, I saw the messages on Facebook about a kitten meowing on the tracks at the Fort Hamilton station. Jackie B. from Neighborhood Cats went to the Ft. Hamilton station and put out a trap to capture the kitten, so she could help him. A short time...
In Sheepshead Bay, A Thief Stole The Mailman’s Whole Cart of Mail
Now the residents on East 24th Street and the adjacent streets are missing their mail and they don’t even know that. If someone has stolen your mail or package, you have a problem. On East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, a thief stole the whole mail cart. The...
Tan and White Dog Found in Bay Ridge 11/12/22
This guy is an amazing neighbor! He picked up the dog while carrying his groceries to keep it safe. Thank you!
Events This Weekend in Bay Ridge
2) Paws and Poses – Pure Life Yoga class and adoption event in Dyker Heights. Cats will be in classs as 12:00 Noon and 1:30 pm. 3) Talent Show at OLA on 74th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue from 2 – 5 pm. 4) Memorial Fundraiser in...
Talking Parakeet and Zebra Finches For Adoption At Sean Casey Animal Rescue in Brooklyn
Baby Bird can talk! This parakeet knows a couple of different words and speaks them clearly when she’s in the mood to talk. She’s also friendly and loves interacting with people.
Bay Ridge Food Pantry Needs Food
The food pantry at The Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church at 6753 – 4th Avenue needs food. See list on sign above (no pork) There are a lot of families and seniors too who rely on that pantry. Henry Harde’s Liquor Store at 9314 – 3rd Avenue is accepting items...
Christopher Skelly is Running for NYC Council
Christopher Skelly is running for NYC Council. His website shows he is mainly focused on two things – Individual Liberty and Public Safety. (See here) Christopher Skelly is the Secretary of Brooklyn Libertarian Party. He is also the publisher of The Libertarian Guy newsletter. Skelly’s twitter account is here....
