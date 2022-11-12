ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: LSU vs. Arkansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: LSU comes into the game as 3.5 point favorites to defeat Arkansas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 62 points

Moneyline: LSU -200, Arkansas +145

FPI prediction: LSU has the 72.5 percent chance to win the game outright, according to Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that LSU will defeat Arkansas, 30-26, and cover the spread. LSU -3.5

What you need to know

LSU: Together with a win here and an Alabama win at Ole Miss, the Tigers can win the SEC West on Saturday, quite the achievement for Brian Kelly in Year 1 on the Bayou, which includes victories over the Rebels and Crimson Tide. Jayden Daniels is key to the operation, as the only quarterback with over 600 yards rushing and 1,700 yards passing, and his 10 rushing TDs are second in the SEC.

Arkansas: Something of a downer this season, the Razorbacks still have the ability to become bowl eligible this weekend, and have the power to push opponents around with its dominant rushing attack. Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 1,101 yards on the ground and has run for at least 100 yards in 6 of 9 games this season.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

