KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Franck Kamgain tallied a career-high 20 points and Henderson State used a 24-7 run in the second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Washburn in the first game of the 2022-23 season, 79-73. Kamgain was white-hot from beyond the arc on the night, going 6-of-7, including five treys in the second half, while adding a pair of free throws to claim the first 20-point outing of his career. Tomislav Miholjcic added 14 points and six rebounds while Alvin Miles contributed 12 points and four assists.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO