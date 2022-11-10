ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hsusports.com

Reddies tripped up by No. 19 Missouri Southern, 74-59

SEARCY, Ark. – In the 2022-23 season opener, Henderson State fell to No. 19 Missouri Southern State University from Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse in Searcy, Arkansas, 74-59. Abbie Jiles led the team with 21 points, shooting 33% from the field, and had seven rebounds. Ashley Farrar had the second most points on the team, scoring 14 points, and went a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. Henderson shot 34% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc while going 7-9 at the charity line.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hsusports.com

Reddies Tripped Up By Minnesota St. in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Henderson State leaves the Central Regional Challenge from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri 1-1 after falling to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon, 84-64. Junior transferClarence King led all Reddie scorers with 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor. Ryan Boyce and Tomislav Miholjcic backed up King with 11 points each, including eight rebounds and two blocks for Boyce.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker

FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hsusports.com

Kamgain's Career High Leads Reddies Past Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Franck Kamgain tallied a career-high 20 points and Henderson State used a 24-7 run in the second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Washburn in the first game of the 2022-23 season, 79-73. Kamgain was white-hot from beyond the arc on the night, going 6-of-7, including five treys in the second half, while adding a pair of free throws to claim the first 20-point outing of his career. Tomislav Miholjcic added 14 points and six rebounds while Alvin Miles contributed 12 points and four assists.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights

One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy