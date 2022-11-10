Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hsusports.com
Reddies tripped up by No. 19 Missouri Southern, 74-59
SEARCY, Ark. – In the 2022-23 season opener, Henderson State fell to No. 19 Missouri Southern State University from Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse in Searcy, Arkansas, 74-59. Abbie Jiles led the team with 21 points, shooting 33% from the field, and had seven rebounds. Ashley Farrar had the second most points on the team, scoring 14 points, and went a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. Henderson shot 34% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc while going 7-9 at the charity line.
hsusports.com
Reddies Tripped Up By Minnesota St. in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Henderson State leaves the Central Regional Challenge from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri 1-1 after falling to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon, 84-64. Junior transferClarence King led all Reddie scorers with 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor. Ryan Boyce and Tomislav Miholjcic backed up King with 11 points each, including eight rebounds and two blocks for Boyce.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
hsusports.com
Kamgain's Career High Leads Reddies Past Washburn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Franck Kamgain tallied a career-high 20 points and Henderson State used a 24-7 run in the second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Washburn in the first game of the 2022-23 season, 79-73. Kamgain was white-hot from beyond the arc on the night, going 6-of-7, including five treys in the second half, while adding a pair of free throws to claim the first 20-point outing of his career. Tomislav Miholjcic added 14 points and six rebounds while Alvin Miles contributed 12 points and four assists.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
Hot Springs School District considering year-round school calendar
Parents and officials with the Hot Springs School District held a discussion exploring the idea of operating under a year-round school calendar.
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
5newsonline.com
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during an October debate. The Republican governor-elect named her transition team on Thursday. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Kait 8
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass will serve as executive director of her transition into office. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa Hutchinson. According to Sanders’ campaign team on Thursday,...
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
Comments / 0