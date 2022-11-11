Read full article on original website
Chants punch their ticket to the Sun Belt Conference Championship
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 SBC)–the lone remaining one-loss team from a non-autonomy conference—clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Football Championship for the second time in the past three seasons in Week 11 play. The Chanticleers top the Sun Belt East Division, while Troy...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina
COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
wbtw.com
Fall-like temperatures return
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Conway woman accused of murder denied bond modification to travel to North Carolina for work
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied a request to modify the bond conditions of a Conway woman accused of murder at a hearing Thursday afternoon. Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed […]
What to expect in the Carolinas from Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring windy and wet conditions to the Carolinas
wcti12.com
Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
wpde.com
Conway movie theater re-opens with premium seating, new wall-to-wall screens
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Get ready to pass the popcorn!. B&B Theatres Conway 12 is reopening with new heated reclining seats, front-row ottoman seats and wall-to-wall curved screens for a luxe movie-watching experience. The theater is located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway. To purchase tickets, click here.
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
Horry County, S.C. DOT bungled highway extension project, cost local firm $42M: Lawsuit
A construction firm involved with the third phase to expand S.C. Highway 31 in Horry County is suing the state’s transportation agency, saying its micromanagement cost the company millions in overruns. Flatiron Constructors is suing the county and S.C. Department of Transportation for breach for breach of contract, interference...
wpde.com
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
WMBF
Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
UPDATE: Escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured Friday
One of two inmates who escaped from a Chesterfield County detention center this week has been captured, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. […]
wpde.com
Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
Tom Rice receives 140+ write-in votes in Horry County for U.S. House election
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tom Rice, who lost the U.S. House of Representatives District 7 election to Russell Fry in June’s Republican primary election received at least 140 write-in votes for that seat in Horry County during Tuesday’s general election, according to data provided to News13. Horry County voters cast 239 write-in votes Tuesday […]
