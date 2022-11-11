ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

Chants punch their ticket to the Sun Belt Conference Championship

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 SBC)–the lone remaining one-loss team from a non-autonomy conference—clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Football Championship for the second time in the past three seasons in Week 11 play. The Chanticleers top the Sun Belt East Division, while Troy...
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WFAE

Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina

COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Fall-like temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
FLORENCE, SC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

