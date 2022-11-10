ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline

Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans

Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate

Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

The secret polling that has Dan Andrews' Labor government 'very edgy' as Victoria's election day looms: 'They're in something of a panic'

Leaked internal Victorian Labor polling has reportedly left Daniel Andrews' government 'in something of a panic' just 11 days out from the state election. With early voting already having opened on Monday, the Victorian premier and Labor are, according to the secret poll, 'very edgy' about a number of key seats, including Mr Andrews' own in Mulgrave, in Melbourne's southeast.
The Associated Press

Israeli liberals fear new government will undo progress

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country’s history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country’s Arab minority. But now, even before it takes office, Israel’s expected new coalition government —...

