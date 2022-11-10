Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln Project adviser wants to 'burn the Republican Party to the ground,' encourages 'pain' for GOP voters
Stuart Stevens claimed that his group The Lincoln Project is aiming to “burn the Republican Party to the ground,” not just oppose former President Donald Trump.
Midterm elections – live: Republicans on cusp of taking House but support for Kevin McCarthy uncertain
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
Kari Lake – live: Liz Cheney trolls far-right Republican as she loses Arizona governor race to Katie Hobbs
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs taking 50.4 per cent of votes to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent. Republican...
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war
