WAFF
Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
WAFF
Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
WAFF
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According...
WAFF
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two separate car accidents in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road have slowed down traffic. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says one of the two-vehicle accidents occurred in the northbound lanes while the other two-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound lanes. One of the accidents involved a police officer.
WAFF
Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted in October of killing three people in 2018 has been sentenced to death by a Marshall County judge. In October, Jimmy Spencer was convicted of killing three people in Guntersville. Following his conviction, the jury in his case unanimously recommended the death penalty after just 30 minutes of deliberation.
WAFF
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
WAFF
Cullman Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday afternoon. James Caudle, 72 was critically injured when his 2020 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to the UAB Hospital by helicopter.
WAFF
One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
WAFF
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WAFF
Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
