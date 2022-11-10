Read full article on original website
2 wanted by US Marshals in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking the public for any information that helps lead to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has ties to criminal gangs. The USMS Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) task force says Tyjha […]
North Carolina felon that jumped out of window from cops now sentenced for gun possession in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A North Carolina felon was sentenced to prison a little over one year after he unlawfully possessed a gun and tried to flee from authorities through a window. According to court records, authorities were searching for Calvin Moore, 33, of Silver City, North Carolina, at a residence on Sixth Street in […]
Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
Inmate reported missing from FCI Beckley
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County law enforcement reports inmate Kevin Davis is missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley. Authorities were notified of his disappearance early this morning. Davis is from Buchanan County and law enforcement believes he plans to return to the area. Davis is a...
UPDATE: Man sentenced after breaking into a home and holding children hostage with a knife
UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.
Kanawha prosecutors secure indictments in 5 separate murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
Matewan man arrested for grand larceny, fleeing on foot
MATEWAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Matewan man is behind bars today for three different charges. 30-year-old Roger L. Anderson of Matewan in Mingo County was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo on a Magistrate Court Capias for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny as well as an outstanding warrant for fleeing on foot for a separate incident.
2 fugitives arrested after officer-involved shooting in West Virginia
Two fugitives were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in West Virginia on Thursday.
Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence […]
‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that […]
West Virginia DNR Reportedly Confiscates Family’s Registered Service Deer
The West Virginia DNR allegedly confiscated a registered service deer. Jodi Miller, the owner of the doe, dubbed Twitch, told her local news station that officers unlawfully took the animal after someone made an anonymous complaint. A Facebook page for the deer called Twitch Fan Club further explains that a...
Fugitive shot by US Marshal in Fayette County, West Virginia
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia. The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to […]
‘I’ll shoot you,’ intoxicated man arrested after altercation with neighbors over fence
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Ronceverte man faces charges following an incident last Sunday during which an altercation ensued regarding a fence which had been erected by a neighboring couple. Reports from Trooper J.D. Dowdy of the West Virginia State Police confirm that, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at...
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
West Virginia man accused of hiding body in freezer indicted for murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing a woman and then concealing her body in a freezer was indicted in Kanawha County court. Samuel Lee May was indicted for first-degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, fraud, and related activity in connection with an access device. In September 2022, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
