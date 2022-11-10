UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.

