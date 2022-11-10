ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pax, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
BEAVER, WV
woay.com

Inmate reported missing from FCI Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County law enforcement reports inmate Kevin Davis is missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley. Authorities were notified of his disappearance early this morning. Davis is from Buchanan County and law enforcement believes he plans to return to the area. Davis is a...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man sentenced after breaking into a home and holding children hostage with a knife

UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha prosecutors secure indictments in 5 separate murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Matewan man arrested for grand larceny, fleeing on foot

MATEWAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Matewan man is behind bars today for three different charges. 30-year-old Roger L. Anderson of Matewan in Mingo County was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo on a Magistrate Court Capias for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny as well as an outstanding warrant for fleeing on foot for a separate incident.
MATEWAN, WV
WVNS

Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy