Riverside, CA

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Downed By Texas A&M-Commerce In Overtime

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball dropped a 73-69 contest in overtime to Texas A&M-Commerce (1-2) Monday night at Clune Arena. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 16 points and freshman forward Rytis Petraitis recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Air Force...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 11: Air Force vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 386, SXM App 976. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the overall series,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Divers conclude time at Trojan Invitational

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- Air Force has finalized competition at the Trojan Diving Invitational, as the Falcons took part in the platform dive on Sunday. Alex Kenyon wrapped up his weekend in Los Angeles with a fifth place finish. The sophomore was awarded a 261.20 in the preliminary portion of the event before ending the day with a final total of 527.90.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcon Wrestling Knocks off Top Guys to Win Titles at the Mountaineer Invite

BOONE, N.C. – Air Force was in midseason form at Appalachian State's Mountaineer Invite, battling to a stellar finish in their first all-Division I competition of the season. Falcons knocked off five nationally ranked wrestlers to win three titles and finish with nine placers on the day. "For our...
BOONE, NC
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Overpowers New Mexico 35-3

USAFA, Colo.- Air Force football (7-3, 3-3 MW) held New Mexico (2-8, 0-6 MW) to just 172 total yards and eight first downs, as the Falcons orchestrated a complete team performance in Saturday's 35-3 win at Falcon Stadium. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels accounted for 113 yards on the ground and two...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Blessing and Falcons blank Bentley, 2-0

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Sophomore Guy Blessing recorded his first career shutout as Air Force blanked Bentley, 2-0, in an Atlantic Hockey game Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. The teams split the two-game series. Blessing was tested early and forced to make a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

