LOS ANGELES, Calif.- Air Force has finalized competition at the Trojan Diving Invitational, as the Falcons took part in the platform dive on Sunday. Alex Kenyon wrapped up his weekend in Los Angeles with a fifth place finish. The sophomore was awarded a 261.20 in the preliminary portion of the event before ending the day with a final total of 527.90.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO