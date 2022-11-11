Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Stops On Florida’s Panhandle
Florida’s panhandle is nicknamed the Forgotten Coast. Having grown in popularity, the moniker may not really fit these days, but you can still find relaxing areas to visit. As a travel writer, I sometimes housesit as a means to explore a new area while saving some money. Recently, I found myself staying on a mini farm near Florida’s panhandle and exploring from the western tip of Gulf Shores National Seashore to the eastern panhandle’s imaginary border. Here are my favorite stops, plus a few delicious ice cream shops to visit along the way.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
travelawaits.com
10 Amazing Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Beautiful Idaho Falls
With the Snake River running through it and a series of man-made waterfalls adding natural beauty to the downtown, Idaho Falls is a lovely town in Southeastern Idaho. It’s about two hours west of Jackson, Wyoming, two hours south of the Montana border, and four hours east of Boise, making it a great spot for a long weekend when exploring the Northern Rocky Mountain states. From outdoor adventures to the local art and food scene, these are my favorite things to do in beautiful Idaho Falls.
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Arizona’s ‘Tricky Voting Machines’ Sound Suspiciously Familiar
When polls opened in the Phoenix area Tuesday morning, some vote-tabulation machines weren’t working; within half an hour, conspiracy theories about the problem were running rampant on the internet. Prominent right-wing influencers with millions of followers were clamoring for arrests, and outraged citizens using Telegram channels and online message boards debated whether prison or execution was the appropriate punishment for what was clearly another steal. In reality, officials in Republican-run Maricopa County had transparently informed residents about the problem and offered a few options to make sure everyone’s ballots would be counted: Voters could wait until the problem was fixed, go to a different polling place, or put their completed paper ballot into what was called Box 3 for processing later. Although some social-media users appreciated this information, others sincerely believed they’d uncovered a nefarious plot. The voting machines had been deliberately broken, they insisted, and word on Twitter was that they were broken only in Republican parts of town. Whatever went into Box 3, many were convinced, was not going to get counted.
Comments / 0