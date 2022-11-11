Read full article on original website
Overnight lows for Saturday drop to near freezing under a mostly cloudy sky and a shower or flurry in places, especially in the Laurel Highlands. Windy and cold for Sunday as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries will be around, especially further north and west. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.
This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have high pressure building in. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into mid to upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.
