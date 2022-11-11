ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

nomadlawyer.org

Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination

The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 11-12-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a special honor given by each division of the FBI to someone who leads they way in reducing criminal activity. “You recognize the person who doesn’t recognize themselves because they are so dedicated to people that they serve,” said Former Special Agent in charge of FBI Jacksonville.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus

Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects

The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
FLORIDA STATE

