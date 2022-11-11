Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nomadlawyer.org
Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination
The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 11-12-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
mypanhandle.com
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ showcases unique cars in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show. People walked around the park enjoying the variety of...
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
mypanhandle.com
Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a special honor given by each division of the FBI to someone who leads they way in reducing criminal activity. “You recognize the person who doesn’t recognize themselves because they are so dedicated to people that they serve,” said Former Special Agent in charge of FBI Jacksonville.
Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus
Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
thepulsepensacola.com
Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location
Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
WEAR
'That was unbelievable': WEAR's Brent Kearney flies with the Blue Angels
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From barrel rolls to inverts, the Blue Angels make it look easy. Six jets flying within inches of each other going hundreds of miles an hour. The reality is, it's not as easy as it looks. WEAR News' Brent Kearney got a chance to fly with the...
2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
floridapolitics.com
Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects
The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
