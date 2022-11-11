ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.11.2022 — Byron Donald Makes Big Leadership Move— DeSantis Accused of Winning Through Racism—More...

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Loose Bruce
4d ago

every time I see one of these voter suppression stories I would like to see some proof. can anyone name one person who was eligible to vote that was denied their rights. I don't need to see ten or one hundred. just one.

Reply(1)
9
Related
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze—11.14.2022 — Who Will Lead Florida Democrats?— Protecting US Food Supply—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Who Will Lead the Sunken Florida Democratic Party?. By The Floridian's JAVIER MANJARRES—While Democrats were able to stave off the weak Republican “Red Wave” of 2022 by holding on to their majority in the U.S. Senate, their expected crash and burn in the U.S. House of Representatives appears to have been more of a cushioned emergency landing. Republicans were expecting to do better across the country during the 2022 midterm elections but didn’t, except in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis walloped Florida Democrats statewide. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida

MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis reelected to serve another four years

On Nov. 8, millions of Floridians' votes were counted to determine the future of Florida leadership. Critical elections included the senatorial race, the gubernatorial race and the Tallahassee mayoral race. After a contentious election between two governors, Governor Ron DeSantis won another four years as Governor of Florida. The former...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: After the Midterms

Jim's focus is the aftermath of this past week's elections, specifically the overwhelming win by Republicans in Florida and South Florida and how our Latino communities are realigning with the Republican party. It's a trend we are seeing across the country to a degree, but our experts think Florida is ground zero for this political realignment and they discuss why this might be so.Guests:  Andrea Mercado/ EXEC. DIR., FLORIDA RISING               Armando Ibarra/PRES., MIAMI YOUNG REPUBLICANS
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is fired by DeSantis’s ‘reform board’

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired with a 5-4 vote on Monday night, a dramatic climax to the three-month tenure of a “reform board” controlled by five appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m. Monday after board members expressed anger over scathing audits related to two district vendors. “There are some ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy